Sheer Reprime invests HK$10 million in flagship Wellington Street expansion for 8th anniversary

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Celebrating eight years of clinical excellence, premier hair and scalp rejuvenation brand Sheer Reprime today announced the grand opening of its ultra-luxury flagship center on Wellington Street, Central. Representing a strategic investment of nearly HKD10 million, the expansive facility positions Sheer Reprime at the epicenter of Hong Kong's elite financial and cultural district. This expansion marks a new era of medical-grade, advanced hair restoration and scalp rejuvenation.

Hair and scalp rejuvenation pioneer Sheer Reprime expands into Hong Kong's Wellington Street with a flagship center.

Located at 50 Wellington Street, adjacent to the iconic Yung Kee restaurant, the near-full-floor flagship features private treatment suites engineered for maximum comfort and discretion. The venue is optimized for busy and successful individuals, stars and celebrities seeking world-class clinical trichology with exceptional hospitality.Sheer Reprime's expansion directly addresses a surging global market demand for scientifically backed hair-loss solutions, particularly as stress and lifestyle factors accelerate the onset of premature thinning among younger demographics."Our expansion into the heart of Central marks a watershed moment for Sheer Reprime," said a Brand Spokesperson. "The modern consumer demands rigorous, evidence-based hair and scalp treatments. Sheer Reprime is built at the intersection of Follicle Biology and Biophotonics. Our multi-million-dollar investment into an advanced clinical instrumentation allows us to optimize the scalp microenvironment at a cellular level, far surpassing the limitations of older generation treatments."Internal clinical metrics validate the brand's scientific approach. In a recent study tracking 100 urban professionals over a 12-week regimen of Sheer Reprime's laser hair rejuvenation therapy, participants demonstrated an average increase of 22% in hair shaft thickness and an 18% increase in active follicular density.Departing from standard industry practices focused merely on surface-level scalp cleansing, Sheer Reprime introduces its proprietary Connotation Therapy. This multi-modality framework combines technologies which have received FDA, Medical CE, and EU MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certifications. Amongst them SLD LLLT hair loss treatment, which delivers biophotonic laser energy 3–5mm beneath the scalp surface to revive the follicular base. Winback Tecar Therapy and 500kHZ cellular radio frequency, which utilizes deep thermal energy to enhance localized microcirculation across the head, neck, and shoulders, maximizing nutrient and oxygen delivery to the hair bulb while flushing out metabolic waste and DHT (dihydrotestosterone).The launch of Sheer Reprime's Wellington Street flagship redefines the luxury trichology landscape in Hong Kong, merging clinically proven regenerative technologies with an unparalleled bespoke experience.

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For more information, visit: http://www.reprime.hk