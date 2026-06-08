Blue by Alain Ducasse earns dual awards reinforcing Bangkok's global gastronomic standing

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - Blue by Alain Ducasse, the Michelin-starred contemporary French restaurant envisioned by legendary chef Alain Ducasse, continues to reinforce Bangkok's emergence as one of the world's most dynamic fine dining destinations through a growing collection of prestigious international and national accolades. Since its opening in November 2019, Blue by Alain Ducasse has consistently received recognition from leading international and regional institutions. The restaurant has retained one Michelin star for six consecutive years in the Michelin Guide Thailand and has also been recognized by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Beyond culinary excellence, the restaurant has earned prestigious international design accolades, including Le French Design 100 and the Best of the Year Awards by Interior Design Magazine, reflecting its commitment to excellence across every aspect of the guest journey.

Blue by Alain Ducasse at ICONSIAM, Bangkok, Thailand

In 2026, Blue by Alain Ducasse continued its remarkable award-winning momentum by receiving two distinguished honors at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2026, earning the titles of "Best Food and Wine Pairing Experience in Asia" and "Most Unique Guest Experience in Thailand." Internationally recognized for celebrating excellence across the global luxury hospitality industry, the Haute Grandeur Global Awards honor establishments that demonstrate exceptional standards in service, innovation, and guest satisfaction. These latest achievements further underscore Blue by Alain Ducasse's distinctive approach to modern gastronomy — one that extends beyond fine dining to create a truly immersive culinary journey. From refined French craftsmanship and thoughtfully curated wine pairings to warm hospitality and panoramic views overlooking Bangkok's iconic Chao Phraya River, every element is designed to deliver an elegant and memorable guest experience.

The Blue by Alain Ducasse Team



The restaurant's strong momentum in 2026 also saw Blue by Alain Ducasse named among the "Best 20 Restaurants in Thailand" in the Tatler Best Guide Book 2026. Recognized as one of Asia's leading luxury lifestyle and dining authorities, Tatler's annual dining guide celebrates the country's most exceptional restaurants, chefs, and hospitality experiences, highlighting excellence in cuisine, creativity, ambiance, and service. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Evens López, the restaurant has become one of Bangkok's most sought-after culinary destinations, presenting contemporary French cuisine crafted from premium seasonal ingredients and subtly inspired by Thailand's rich cultural heritage. Guided by Alain Ducasse's philosophy that dining is "an art of living," every detail, from cuisine and wine pairings to ambiance and service, is carefully orchestrated to create a sophisticated and deeply memorable gastronomic experience.



Adding to the restaurant's growing list of accolades, Christophe Grilo, Executive Pastry Chef of Blue by Alain Ducasse, was honored with the prestigious "Best Pastry Chef" title in Tatler's Best-In-Class Restaurants Winners 2026. Renowned for his refined pastry artistry, precision techniques, and elegant flavor compositions, Chef Christophe continues to redefine pastry as an integral expression of the restaurant's overall culinary identity.



In the same year, Blue by Alain Ducasse was also recognized as "Best French Restaurant" and secured a place among the Top 20 restaurants at the BK Top Tables 2026 Restaurant Awards. Organized by BK Magazine, one of Bangkok's leading lifestyle and dining publications, the annual BK Top Tables Awards celebrate the city's most outstanding restaurants and culinary talents across a wide range of dining categories. Collectively, these accolades reflect the restaurant's continued influence in shaping Bangkok's reputation as one of Asia's leading gastronomic capitals.



Located at ICONSIAM, Blue by Alain Ducasse is the only Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant in Thailand situated within a world-class luxury retail destination. The restaurant has become a key part of Bangkok's luxury hospitality landscape, attracting discerning diners and international travelers alike. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said: "The continued success of Blue by Alain Ducasse reflects ICONSIAM's commitment to bringing world-class experiences to Thailand while showcasing Bangkok to international audiences. Recognized as a Global Experiential Destination, ICONSIAM serves as a platform where luxury, culture, innovation, and gastronomy come together to create memorable experiences for visitors from around the world. These recognitions reinforce Bangkok's growing reputation as a leading destination for luxury tourism, culture, and fine dining, and we are proud to play a role in strengthening Thailand's position on the global stage."



Continuing the pursuit of excellence that has earned widespread industry recognition, the restaurant recently unveiled its Spring Menu 2026, a seasonal expression of contemporary French gastronomy crafted from carefully selected premium ingredients and distinguished by elegance, precision, and the unique culinary identity of Blue by Alain Ducasse. Available for both lunch and dinner, the new menu offers a range of curated dining experiences to suit different occasions and appetites. At lunch, guests may choose from the Business Lunch (3 courses) priced at THB 2,950, the 5-Course Découverte Menu at THB 6,500, or the 7-Course Voyage Menu at THB 8,500. For dinner, the experience begins with the Aperçu Menu (3 courses) at THB 4,800, followed by the 5-Course Découverte Menu at THB 6,500 and the restaurant's signature 7-Course Voyage Menu at THB 8,500. Each menu is thoughtfully designed to take guests on an immersive culinary journey, showcasing the restaurant's refined philosophy and contemporary interpretation of French gastronomy.



As Bangkok continues to emerge as one of Asia's leading luxury travel and culinary capitals, Blue by Alain Ducasse remains at the forefront of the city's evolving gastronomic landscape, seamlessly bridging French culinary excellence with the sophistication, creativity, and cultural richness of contemporary Thailand.



For reservations and further information, visit Blue by Alain Ducasse or follow @bluebyalainducasse on Instagram.

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