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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Epay captures global spotlight at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam

June 08, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Epay has showcased its capabilities at Money20/20 Europe, the premier global fintech event, which concluded at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on June 4, 2026.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - On June 4, 2026, Money20/20 Europe—the premier global fintech event—officially concluded at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

Epay Captures Global Spotlight at Money20/20 Europe
Epay Captures Global Spotlight at Money20/20 Europe

As an innovative driver of global payment solutions, Epay made a powerful international impression by showcasing its robust product matrix and vertical industry solutions. Amidst this prestigious gathering of top-tier global decision-makers, Epay emerged as a focal point of the event, drawing significant industry attention with its specialized sector expertise and deep compliance capabilities.

Connecting Finance, Shaping the Future Throughout the event, the Epay booth buzzed with high-energy discussions as a steady stream of industry leaders and representatives gathered for consultations. Against the backdrop of an evolving global trade landscape, the strategic synergy and bidirectional flow between high-growth markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region emerged as a primary focus for many attending businesses.

On the floor, Epay's expert team provided in-depth, tailored consultations for fintech peers, social media platforms, digital marketing agencies, and B2B trading enterprises. Addressing complex pain points such as global pan-entertainment payouts and cross-border supply chain fund flows, the team demonstrated Epay's core global collection and payout capabilities alongside its flexible API solutions, precisely empowering businesses to expand internationally.

Furthermore, the Epay team engaged in deep-dive strategic dialogues with local commercial banks, international clearing organizations, and financial experts from various countries. Moving forward, Epay remains dedicated to expanding robust local payment networks, leveraging its forward-looking vision to power the global digital economy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By EPay

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TagTag:
Epay Global payment solutions Highenergy discussions Vertical industry solutions

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