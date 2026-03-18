Bac Lieu LNG plant signs grid deal, targets 2030 commercial operation

On March 17, the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) and Bac Lieu Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Co., Ltd. (BLLP) signed the Principal Agreement on Grid Connection for the plant, which will evacuate power via the 500 kV Bac Lieu–Thot Not transmission line. The agreement establishes the technical, investment, metering, protection, control, and cybersecurity framework for connecting the facility.

Under the agreement, four generating units will connect through a dedicated 500 kV switchyard designed on a 3/2 breaker scheme. A double-circuit 500 kV transmission line of approximately 130 km, using phase-split conductors, will run from the plant's switchyard to the 500 kV Thot Not Substation.

Phased commercial operation is targeted for 2030. The project aligns with Power Development Plan VIII (PDP 8), as revised under Decision No.768/2025, and complies with the technical regulations outlined in Circular 05/2025/TT-BCT and related laws.

Canh Do, general director, BLLP, said “This signing marks a decisive step forward for the 3,200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-power scheme. We greatly appreciate EVNNPT’s professional support and look forward to continued collaboration to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy to the national grid on schedule.”

The Bac Lieu LNG-to-power plant is a nationally significant undertaking aimed at strengthening energy security and supporting socioeconomic development. Its combined-cycle gas turbines will provide flexible generation capacity to facilitate Vietnam's transition towards cleaner energy sources in the Mekong Delta sub-region.

The transmission line will also enable access to renewable power generation in the Mekong Delta, which can be balanced and supplemented by flexible generation from the Bac Lieu facility.

In addition, the international feasibility study for the transmission line was funded by a grant from the United States Trade Development Agency (USTDA) and has been completed as well as submitted to the relevant Vietnamese authorities as a gift from the US to Vietnam. The international feasibility study of the Transmission Line was conducted by Black & Veatch and the Institute of Energy of Ministry of Industry and Trade. The grant recipient was Mekong Clean Energy Interconnection Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Delta Offshore Energy Americas LLC.

Bobby Quintos, co-founder and managing director of Delta Offshore Energy, said, “The international feasibility study funded by a grant from USTDA and gifted to Vietnam from the US government is a representation of American energy abundance and reliability in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order on Unleashing American Energy, especially in the Indo-Pacific region which includes Vietnam, a comprehensive strategic partner of the US.”

This international feasibility study enables the owner of the 500kV Bac Lieu–Thot Not transmission line to use the engineering study to issue a request for proposal to contractors globally interested in building the transmission line. This international feasibility study also considers various commercial models to entice various funding sources, including both public and private capital from abroad.

Ian Nguyen, chairman of BLLP and co-founder and managing director of Delta Offshore Energy, said the signing of the Principal Agreement and the completion of the international feasibility study for the transmission line will help Vietnam achieve its grid infrastructure goals.

"We are sourcing blended financing that combines public sector solutions to crowd-in and de-risk private sector capital from the US and partner countries," he said. "This model can be replicated across the country and could serve as a successful case study for electrifying the wider Indo-Pacific."

According to recent planning estimates, $136.3 billion is required over the next five years to implement the revised PDP 8, which aims to nearly double electricity generation by 2030 to power Vietnam's rapidly growing economy. Of this, $18.1 billion is allocated for grid infrastructure. Within 2026 alone, EVNNPT targets commencing construction on 87 grid projects.

"Given the significant imported content for both generation and grid infrastructure, a significant majority of this funding is likely required from global capital sources," Nguyen added.

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