Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant

Nghe An establishes a task force to direct the $2.3 billion LNG thermal power plant

The working group is headed by Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee Phung Thanh Vinh; the director of the Department of Industry and Trade serves as the permanent deputy head. The deputy heads include the directors of the departments of finance, agriculture and environment, and construction.

The Department of Industry and Trade is assigned as the permanent agency, advising the team leader on issuing the working group's operating regulations and assigning specific tasks to each member; it is also responsible for monitoring, summarising the situation, and proposing solutions.

Previously, on February 12, the people's committee issued a decision approving the investment policy and investor for the project. The investors are a consortium comprising PetroVietnam Power Corporation (the lead investor), Nghe An Sugar Co., Ltd., and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. from South Korea.

At a meeting in early March, the vice chairman requested that departments and relevant authorities collaborate to hand over at least 10 per cent of the total area, exceeding 57 hectares, to the investor before April 20, enabling construction to commence by April 30.

The project is being implemented in Tan Mai ward, with a total land and sea area of ​​approximately 153 ha, including 57.29 ha of land and 95.59 ha of coastal and sea area.

The plant has a designed capacity of 1,500 MW, comprising two combined-cycle gas turbine units, each with a capacity of 750 MW. The project also includes an LNG storage facility with a capacity of approximately 250,000 cubic metres, a regasification system, a dedicated port capable of receiving vessels up to 150,000 tonnes, and comprehensive technical infrastructure. The projected fuel demand is approximately 1.15 million tonnes of imported LNG per year.

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection Nghe An People's Committee in mid-January issued a set of scoring criteria to serve as the basis for selecting investors for the $2.23 billion Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant.

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EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project Vietnam Electricity and a consortium signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the first component (power plant) of Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant on February 9.

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An A consortium led by South Korean energy giant SK Innovation has been appointed to develop the Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Project in Nghe An province, securing one of Vietnam's largest foreign-invested energy ventures to date.

JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong Japan Petroleum Exploration has withdrawn from a plan to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Vietnam, citing difficulty in securing the venture's economic viability.