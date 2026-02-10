EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project

The POWERCHINA–LILAMA consortium is the EPC contractor, while the joint venture of Power Engineering Consulting JSC 1 and Power Engineering Consulting JSC 3 serves as the project management consultant.

The Quang Trach II LNG venture has a capacity of 1,613MW composed of two units (2 x 806.5 MW) in Phu Trach commune, Quang Tri province. The venture is owned by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), represented and managed by Vietnam Electricity Power Projects Management Board No. 2.

The signing marked a significant commencement in the construction of a technologically advanced plant using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main fuel, which is highly productive and eco-friendly in efficiency. When operating, the plant shall supply a production of about 10 billion kWh per year to the national power grid, contributing to secure energy security and to reduce carbon emissions as well as encourage energy transition towards sustainable development.

Addressing the ceremony, the EVN leader said, "The implementation of Quang Trach II LNG venture has a special importance amid the increasing demand for electricity. It strongly asserted EVN’s determination in investment and development of large-scale modern power projects to meet the country's social-economic development requirements."

A representative of the POWERCHINA-LILAMA consortium said, "With our rich experience in the EPC contractor field from large-scale power projects inside and outside Vietnam, we shall mobilise our staff, equipment, and technology for the performance. We also strictly adhere to all commitments as stated in the EPC contract, ensuring quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the entire execution process."

The latest development represents a crucial precondition for the Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Project to proceed on schedule, in line with the approved plan, and to contribute to the nation’s power sector development and energy transition in the years ahead.

