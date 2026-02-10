Corporate

EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project

February 10, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam Electricity and a consortium signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the first component (power plant) of Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant on February 9.
EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project

The POWERCHINA–LILAMA consortium is the EPC contractor, while the joint venture of Power Engineering Consulting JSC 1 and Power Engineering Consulting JSC 3 serves as the project management consultant.

The Quang Trach II LNG venture has a capacity of 1,613MW composed of two units (2 x 806.5 MW) in Phu Trach commune, Quang Tri province. The venture is owned by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), represented and managed by Vietnam Electricity Power Projects Management Board No. 2.

The signing marked a significant commencement in the construction of a technologically advanced plant using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main fuel, which is highly productive and eco-friendly in efficiency. When operating, the plant shall supply a production of about 10 billion kWh per year to the national power grid, contributing to secure energy security and to reduce carbon emissions as well as encourage energy transition towards sustainable development.

Addressing the ceremony, the EVN leader said, "The implementation of Quang Trach II LNG venture has a special importance amid the increasing demand for electricity. It strongly asserted EVN’s determination in investment and development of large-scale modern power projects to meet the country's social-economic development requirements."

A representative of the POWERCHINA-LILAMA consortium said, "With our rich experience in the EPC contractor field from large-scale power projects inside and outside Vietnam, we shall mobilise our staff, equipment, and technology for the performance. We also strictly adhere to all commitments as stated in the EPC contract, ensuring quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the entire execution process."

The latest development represents a crucial precondition for the Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Project to proceed on schedule, in line with the approved plan, and to contribute to the nation’s power sector development and energy transition in the years ahead.

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Both foreign and domestic firms are invited to bid for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package for the Quang Trach II Liquefied Natural Gas Thermal Power project.
EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant EVN secures financing for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Vietnam Electricity has secured major domestic financing for the Quang Trach II liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plant, a key addition to the country’s power generation capacity.
Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant to break ground this year

The $1.99 billion Quang Trach II LNG-fired power plant in the central province of Quang Tri is scheduled to start construction by the end of this year.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
EPC contract PowerChina lilama EVN Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant

