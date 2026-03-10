Corporate

Lee Sedol returns decade after AlphaGo to launch agentic AI era

March 10, 2026 | 09:39
(0) user say
The former professional Go player entered the artificial intelligence sector a decade after his historic match against DeepMind's program, focusing on autonomous agent development.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhans, an enterprise Agentic AI company led by CEO Seung-hyun Lee, announced the beginning of a new era of human and AI collaboration during a live event held today at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul alongside Go grandmaster Lee Sedol.

The event took place at the same venue where Lee Sedol faced DeepMind's AlphaGo in 2016. Marking the tenth anniversary of that historic match, Enhans presented a new narrative for artificial intelligence under the message "The Age of Agentic AI." While the original match symbolized competition between humans and machines, the new demonstration showed how AI can evolve into a collaborative partner capable of understanding human intent and executing complex work.

The highlight of the event was a live demonstration in which Lee Sedol collaborated directly with Enhans' AI agents on stage. Using only voice commands, Lee worked with the Enhans AI OS to reconstruct a Go model in real time and then played a match against the newly generated system.

Enhans also demonstrated how its multi agent architecture enables AI to execute complex workflows autonomously. With a single voice command, the AI OS distributed tasks across specialized agents responsible for real time web research, planning, coding, and deployment.

Rather than relying on a single model, the Enhans AI OS operates through multiple specialized agents that collaborate to solve problems. When a user issues a request, the system interprets the intent and assigns tasks to agents responsible for ontology reasoning, planning, and computer execution.

For example, a request such as researching competitors' products, prices, and specifications and generating a comparison report can trigger coordinated activity across the Computer Using Agent (CUA), ontology agents, and planning agents. This process demonstrates how business workflows can be executed autonomously without manual coding or complex system manipulation.

The AI OS presented during the event represents Enhans' full vision of a unified multi agent system designed for collaborative execution. While the architecture continues to evolve, many of its core capabilities including web search, commerce automation, planning, design, and coding are already operational and integrated into the company's Commerce OS platform.

The event was officially sponsored by Anthropic, NVIDIA, and Microsoft and was broadcast globally through a live YouTube stream.

Lee Sedol shared his perspective following the demonstration.

"Enhans' Agentic AI felt like a powerful collaborator that turns imagination into reality," Lee said. "AI should no longer be defined as an opponent but as a tool that allows humans to unlock greater creativity."

Seung-hyun Lee, CEO of Enhans, said the event reflects a fundamental shift in the role of artificial intelligence.

"If the AlphaGo match symbolized competition between humans and AI, today marks the beginning of collaboration," Lee said. "Our goal is to standardize the core technologies behind this shift including Ontology, Agentic AI, and LAM and open an era in which enterprises worldwide can work alongside AI agents."

Founded in 2021, Enhans is an AI OS company focused on automating workflows across vertical industries. The company's platform is built on two core technologies. Ontology enables AI agents to understand industry and business context. Computer Using Agent (CUA) is an execution engine designed to operate in real computer environments and complete tasks from start to finish. By combining understanding and execution in an agent centric AI OS, Enhans aims to introduce a new paradigm in which AI can autonomously decide and act.

Enhans has also gained international recognition for its technology. In May 2025 the company was selected as the only Korean participant in Palantir's Startup Fellowship. Its web AI agent model ACT 1 ranked among the top systems on the global Online Mind2Web benchmark leaderboard alongside models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The model achieved first place in DOM control performance and first place in the vertical commerce category. The system has since evolved into its next generation version ACT 2.

For more information, visit https://www.enhans.ai/

By PR Newswire

Enhans

TagTag:
Lee Sedol AlphaGo Agentic AI

Latest News

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

