Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats

October 20, 2025 | 11:08
(0) user say
Vietnam is embracing initiatives to tackle escalating cyber-threats that pose significant risks to the country’s economic growth.

Last week, Vietnam Airlines confirmed a data breach involving a third-party customer service platform operated by a global technology partner. According to the service provider, Vietnam Airlines is among several global companies using its services that have been affected by this incident. A portion of customer data managed on this platform was accessed without authorisation.

Some personal information may have been exposed, including full name, email address, phone number, date of birth, and Lotusmiles membership number. At this time, data such as payment information, passwords, travel itineraries, Lotusmiles balances, and passport details remain secure. Additionally, Vietnam Airlines’ internal IT systems were not affected.

In September, the Vietnam Cyber Emergency Response Centre also reported a cybersecurity incident and signs of personal data breaches at the National Credit Information Centre. Managed by the State Bank of Vietnam, the centre stores sensitive information such as general personal details, credit payments, risk analysis, and credit card data.

Initial investigation results indicate signs of cybercriminal activity and unauthorised intrusions aimed at stealing personal data. The extent and amount of compromised data is still under investigation.

Vietnam has witnessed the surge in cyberattacks targeting local companies. Last year, VNDirect, CMC Corporation, and Vietnam Post also suffered ransomware attacks, underscoring the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and maintain business continuity.

Against this backdrop, the UN Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, is scheduled for signature in Hanoi on October 25-26. The signing ceremony will be chaired by State President Luong Cuong and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Proposed in 2019, the Hanoi Convention was adopted by the UN General Assembly at the end of 2024 in response to the alarming surge in cybercrime. It is the first international legal instrument on transnational crime adopted within the UN framework in 20 years, offering countries a comprehensive multilateral framework and a range of measures to prevent and combat cybercrime.

Additionally, the Hanoi Convention lays a foundation for shaping international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. Through mechanisms for joint investigations, information sharing, and technical assistance, countries – especially developing ones – can strengthen their response capabilities, bridge the technological gap, and work towards a fair and secure cyberspace. Such cooperation is also a prerequisite for ensuring sustainable development in the digital era.

The signing of the Hanoi Convention not only affirms Vietnam’s position in the international state but also perfects a legal framework, promotes deeper integration, and opens up ample opportunities for the country’s cybersecurity industry.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said Vietnam stands to gain significant opportunities from implementing the Hanoi Convention, as no single nation can tackle non-traditional cybersecurity challenges alone.

“By taking on a role in leading global cooperation against cybercrime, Vietnam can leverage international resources to help ensure a safe and peaceful environment for national development. At the same time, this is also a chance for Vietnam to acquire advanced tech,” Giang noted.

Vu Ngoc Son, head of the International Cooperation Department at the National Cybersecurity Association, stated, “The Hanoi Convention is a driving force for Vietnam to become a regional and global cybersecurity hub. It enables Vietnamese cybersecurity products and services to meet global standards while creating opportunities for local companies to develop and deliver solutions that serve international markets.”

By Thanh Van

Hanoi cyber-threats cyberthreats Escalating cyberthreats data breach

