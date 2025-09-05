Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Accounting for roughly a third of Vietnam’s workforce, with more than 19 million people aged 14–27, Gen Z is financially aware, digitally fluent, and prioritises personal fulfilment. These traits are reshaping everyday payments, security, and experiences, according to the 'Gen Z Decoded' study released by Visa on September 5. The survey, conducted by Visa’s Insights and Analytics team late last year, included over 560 Gen Z respondents across 14 markets.

Young consumers are clear about what they need from payments. Many are working towards concrete goals – two thirds are actively pursuing financial targets and one in three lists financial independence as a top ambition – while also navigating the pressure of rising costs. They shop online frequently, often with small sellers or secondhand platforms, and discover products through social content. Above all, they want payment experiences that feel effortless and safe: fast when life moves quickly, simple when choices are overwhelming, and secure when risks aren’t always visible. With one in four worried about scams, trust has become a central feature of the payment experience, not an add-on.

Against this backdrop, consumers can expect stronger protections that work quietly in the background – smarter verification, clearer alerts, and fewer unnecessary declines – so legitimate purchases go through smoothly while suspicious activity is stopped early. As social and secondhand shopping grow, safeguards are extending to where young people spend their time, reducing scam exposure without adding friction. Whether paying by card, mobile wallet, or bank transfer, the experience is moving towards consistent security and easier issue resolution, alongside more tools and education to help people spot red flags and stay in control of their money.

"Digital and financial inclusion are vital to Vietnam’s next phase of growth, and Gen Z is setting the pace. Consumers want payments that just work quickly, simply, and safely they can focus on living, learning, and building businesses," said Dung Dang, country manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos.

"Visa’s role is to be the connector across the payments ecosystem, linking banks, fintechs, merchants, platforms, and policymakers, so innovation reaches people faster and more securely. We’re committed to expanding acceptance, strengthening protections, and building digital confidence through education and partnerships, so everyone can participate fully in Vietnam’s dynamic digital economy," added Dang.

Visa’s Marketing Services help brands connect with Gen Z through data‑driven insights and creative strategies that reflect what this generation's values – authenticity, relevance, and well‑being. From personalised campaigns to performance optimisation, these services support businesses in building trust and meaningful engagement with young audiences.

Visa rolls out Click to Pay with leading banks and payment facilitators in Vietnam Visa announced on June 9 that it is introducing its issuer-offered Click to Pay solution, offering unmatched convenience, security, and efficiency in e-commerce transactions.

Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025 Visa is reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam’s national digital transformation by partnering with the Cashless Day campaign in Ho Chi Minh City from June 14 to 15.