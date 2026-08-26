AMC Robotics targets $2.1 million warrant raise for Vietnam plant

NovaArm manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh.Photo: AMC Robotics

Pursuant to the agreements, the investors have agreed to exercise certain of their existing warrants at a reduced exercise price of $1.65 for gross proceeds of $1 million (the initial warrant exercise) and will have the option to exercise their remaining existing warrants at the reduced exercise price for gross proceeds of approximately up to an additional $1.1 million within 30 trading days of the agreements. The existing exercise price of the existing warrants is currently $4.017 per share.

AMC Robotics intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction for funding of its robotics manufacturing facility in Vietnam, working capital, general corporate purposes, and the continued advancement of its products and services.

In exchange for exercising in cash, AMC Robotics agreed to issue new unregistered warrants – one per share exercised, up to 1,219,816 shares. The new warrants will have an exercise price of $5.775, representing a 25 per cent premium to the prior day's close, and expire on the four and one-third year anniversary of the date of issuance.

In June, AMCV Co., Ltd., the company’s wholly owned Vietnam subsidiary, announced an agreement to lease a 6,150-square metre facility in Bac Ninh. The facility is dedicated to Phase 1 NovaArm production. The lease is expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026, initial production targeted for the second half of 2026 and approximately $3.5 million planned for build-out and equipment.

Separately, the company is also advancing pre-commercial activities with Sunward Logistics USA LLC, its designated first deployment customer and strategic partner, to support field readiness ahead of commercial launch.

“In the second quarter of 2026, we continued to advance AMC Robotics towards commercialisation while strengthening the technology and capabilities that support our long-term platform strategy,” said Sean Da, chairman of the board and CEO of AMC Robotics. “Securing our 6,150-sq.m manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh is an important step toward launching NovaArm in the second half of 2026, while our work with Sunward Logistics continues to prepare the platform for its first deployment."

AMC Robotics establishes Vietnam subsidiary to support robotics manufacturing AMC Robotics Corporation, an AI-driven robotics solutions company, has announced the establishment of a Vietnamese subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City.to support the manufacturing and production scale-up of its robotic dog, Kyro.

AMC Robotics signs lease agreement for manufacturing facility in Vietnam AMC Robotics Corporation, an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, on June 24 announced it has signed a lease agreement for a 6,150-square-metre manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, which has been identified as a long-term hub for production and operations in Southeast Asia.