AkzoNobel secures Vietnam’s first LEED Gold factory certification

October 20, 2025 | 09:38
AkzoNobel is setting a new benchmark for sustainable manufacturing in Vietnam’s paints and coatings industry, reaffirming its global commitment to green innovation and environmental responsibility.
AkzoNobel secures Vietnam’s first LEED Gold factory certification

On October 17, the global paints and coatings manufacturer announced that its production plant in Binh Duong has been awarded LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) – the first paints and coatings facility in Vietnam to achieve this prestigious recognition.

LEED is a globally recognised certification system for evaluating the environmental performance and energy efficiency of buildings. The certification assesses structures worldwide based on rigorous criteria, including sustainable site development, efficiency in using water, energy, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality as well as innovation. Of the four LEED certification levels, the AkzoNobel Binh Duong plant achieved the Gold, second only to the highest Platinum level.

The Gold certification for the Binh Duong plant is a clear statement of AkzoNobel’s commitment to sustainability. This recognition highlights AkzoNobel’s pioneering role in the paints and coatings industry and represents a step towards the company’s ambition of halving its carbon emissions across the entire value chain by 2030.

AkzoNobel’s manufacturing site in Binh Duong is equipped with an advanced wastewater treatment system to minimise environmental impact and features an innovative process for recycling sludge into tiles. The facility adheres to strict production and quality management protocols designed to reduce environmental impact at every stage, from raw material intake and processing to final product packaging and delivery. The LEED Gold certification is a significant milestone that reinforces AkzoNobel’s pioneering position in the industry, not only in product quality but also in environmental and social responsibility.

AkzoNobel secures Vietnam’s first LEED Gold factory certification

“The LEED Gold certification for our plant in Binh Duong is not just a recognition of our efforts in building state-of-the-art facilities but a powerful testament to our commitment to sustainability,” said Wijnand Bruinsma, director of Sustainability at AkzoNobel.

AkzoNobel supplies a wide range of more sustainable solutions that can help to reduce the environmental footprint – and increase the health benefits – of the built environment. Through its product innovations, the company plays an important role in making cities and communities more sustainable.

"The LEED Gold certification for our Binh Duong plant is more than just an operational milestone," said Nguyen My Lan, business unit director of ASEAN Decorative Paint at AkzoNobel. "For our customers, it means that every product they choose is manufactured in one of the most responsible facilities, directly contributing to the creation of more sustainable buildings and living spaces. We are proud to be at the forefront of this trend and will continue to deliver product innovations to support our customers,"

This latest achievement builds upon AkzoNobel’s consistent track record of outstanding global ESG performance. The company has been recognised as a frontrunner in sustainability by MSCI for the tenth consecutive year and maintained its top AAA rating. Further cementing its leadership, AkzoNobel has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 20th consecutive year.

AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector

AkzoNobel has hosted its first Hanoi seminar on sustainable paints and coatings, highlighting green innovations and applications.
AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing

AkzoNobel Wood Finishes has rolled out a new regional campaign, highlighting practical steps for wood product manufacturers to boost efficiency and cut emissions.
AkzoNobel introduces air-purifying Dulux paint to Vietnam AkzoNobel introduces air-purifying Dulux paint to Vietnam

AkzoNobel has introduced Dulux Ambiance AirFresh, a premium interior paint designed to purify indoor air and promote healthier living spaces.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
akzonobel LEED Binh Duong production plant binh duong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

