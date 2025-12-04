AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

The company showcased Interpon, its industry-leading powder coatings brand, with innovative solutions for façade and green building construction that contributes to the sustainability of the architectural industry.

Zak World of Façades is a globally recognised conference series, considered the platform defining standards for façade design and engineering. Returning to Vietnam for the third time and marking its 203rd global edition, the event focused on driving sustainable innovations and tackling construction industry challenges related to the building envelope.

At the conference, AkzoNobel reaffirmed its position in sustainability by demonstrating Interpon's coating solutions for façades. In a keynote presentation, Nguyen Thi Thanh Ha (Hanna Nguyen), country sales manager of Vietnam, Philippines, and Cambodia, shared the latest trends and real-world data on lightweight materials in modern construction; introduced powder coatings as high-performance simulations of natural materials; and re-affirmed AkzoNobel's commitment to sustainability through Interpon's comprehensive support solutions that help brands, partners, suppliers, and customers realise a shared vision of sustainable development.

Complementing these insights, AkzoNobel offered an immersive experience at the Interpon booth with real coating samples, allowing customers to directly appreciate their quality and aesthetics. With a commitment to superior durability, premium finish, and environmental responsibility, AkzoNobel highlighted Interpon's most advanced innovations, solidifying the brand's position as the optimal replacement for traditional natural materials.

Notably, the newly launched Interpon D Natural Metals collection can replace the look of real metals like copper, bronze, and gold with cost efficiency, super-durable performance, reduced maintenance, and up to a 25-year global warranty on coating performance for architectural projects.

Additionally, Interpon D3020 – a specialised coating range for exterior architectural projects with hyper-durability, weather resistance, and a warranty of up to 30 years – was highlighted as one of the premier solutions to protect surfaces in residential and commercial developments.

"What we design today will determine the resilience of our urban landscapes for the next 20-30 years. In the face of climate change and the inevitable shift towards green buildings, investors and customers are increasingly prioritising sustainable materials that ensure long-term protection. To meet this demand, AkzoNobel continuously innovates its Interpon portfolio to offer powder coatings solutions with superior durability and high coverage. Serving as a perfect alternative to natural materials, our solutions help customers enhance efficiency, save resources, and minimise maintenance costs throughout the project's lifecycle,” stated Ha.

Over the years, Interpon powder coatings have become synonymous with sustainable excellence. The products produce virtually no toxic waste during application, offer easy maintenance, and possess high abrasion resistance, thereby minimising the need for on-site repairs as well as long-term maintenance and operational costs.

Furthermore, Interpon powder coatings are efficient to apply, allowing customers to reuse excess powder. This capability significantly reduces both costs and carbon emissions, achieving a material utilisation rate of up to 99 per cent.

