AkzoNobel introduces air-purifying Dulux paint to Vietnam

October 15, 2025 | 15:25
(0) user say
AkzoNobel has introduced Dulux Ambiance AirFresh, a premium interior paint designed to purify indoor air and promote healthier living spaces.
AkzoNobel unveils a super-premium interior paint that actively purifies the air

Launched on October 15, Dulux Ambiance AirFresh features AkzoNobel’s advanced 'Pure Air Technology', offering an effective solution for cleaner, more elegant homes. The product reflects the company’s commitment to innovation that enhances both comfort and wellbeing.

According to the World Health Organisation, indoor air pollution causes around 3.8 million deaths globally each year. Harmful substances such as formaldehyde, often released from furniture, carpets, cooking smoke, and building materials, can linger indoors even when undetectable – posing long-term risks to household health.

Dulux Ambiance AirFresh utilises 'Pure Air Technology', which purifies the air by neutralising formaldehyde. Prolonged exposure to these compounds can cause respiratory irritation, headaches, fatigue, and even cancers.

With Pure Air Technology, Dulux Ambiance AirFresh contains specialised ingredients that absorb formaldehyde from the air and continuously break it down within the paint film, converting it into water vapour and other harmless molecules. This process helps keep indoor air fresh and creates a cleaner, healthier living environment for families.

Beyond its protective quality, Dulux Ambiance AirFresh delivers a flawless finish that elevates any living space. Its 'HD Colour Technology' protects colour pigments, ensuring true, sharp, and long-lasting shades. The product also inherits the premium features of the Dulux Ambiance range, including excellent washability, antibacterial and anti-mould properties as well as effective coverage of hairline cracks.

Dulux Ambiance AirFresh is also certified by the Singapore Green Building Council – a prestigious green certification for the building industry known for its stringent standards, providing consumers with an assurance of quality.

AkzoNobel introduces air-purifying Dulux paint to Vietnam
Nguyen My Lan, business unit director of ASEAN Decorative Paint at AkzoNobel

"Consumers today expect more than just a durable and beautiful coat of paint," said Nguyen My Lan, business unit director of ASEAN Decorative Paint at AkzoNobel. "With Dulux Ambiance AirFresh, we’re offering a solution that enhances daily life by helping create a cleaner and safer indoor environment. AkzoNobel aims for every home to enjoy a fresh start built on comfort, safety, and care."

The launch of Dulux Ambiance AirFresh underscores AkzoNobel’s continued focus on innovation and sustainability in Vietnam’s premium paint market. Beyond product development, the company is investing in technologies that promote cleaner indoor air and safer living environments. These efforts strengthen Dulux’s position as a trusted brand among Vietnamese consumers seeking high-quality, environmentally responsible solutions.

Maxilite by Dulux launches national contest for painters Maxilite by Dulux launches national contest for painters

With a pioneering spirit to create a meaningful and dedicated platform for painters across the country, Maxilite by Dulux launched the “Maxilite - Golden Roller” contest on July 28.
AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector

AkzoNobel has hosted its first Hanoi seminar on sustainable paints and coatings, highlighting green innovations and applications.
AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing

AkzoNobel Wood Finishes has rolled out a new regional campaign, highlighting practical steps for wood product manufacturers to boost efficiency and cut emissions.

By Thanh Van

Dulux AkzoNobel Vietnam Dulux Ambiance AirFresh painting coatings interior paint

