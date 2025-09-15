AkzoNobel launches campaign to drive sustainable wood manufacturing

The campaign, 'It all adds up', encourages producers in the Southern Asia-Pacific to view sustainability as a series of incremental actions, from small process adjustments to adopting renewable materials and advanced coatings.

By focusing on measures that reduce waste, save energy, and lower carbon output, AkzoNobel aims to show how manufacturers can improve both environmental performance and operational efficiency across the entire value chain.

The campaign is built on three core pillars. The first, 'Taking the Lead', reflects AkzoNobel’s drive to set new benchmarks in sustainable manufacturing by embedding environmental responsibility across its operations. The second, 'Exploring New Options', focuses on continuous innovation, embracing technologies that save energy, cut emissions, and raise efficiency standards in the wood finishes sector. The third, 'Sharing Responsibility', emphasises sustainability as a collective journey that relies on partnerships, knowledge exchange, and collaborative solutions. Together, these pillars reinforce the idea that while change takes time, many small steps can add up to transformative impact.

Guided by these pillars, AkzoNobel is aligning with global sustainability goals while shaping the coatings industry’s approach to environmental responsibility. For the company, sustainability is more than a slogan – it is a business imperative that fuels innovation, strengthens supply chain resilience, and builds lasting trust with customers and communities.

This commitment is supported by AkzoNobel’s company-wide goal to cut carbon emissions across its value chain by 50 per cent by 2030. Beyond operational improvements, this vision is being realised through continued investment in research and development, the exploration of new materials, and the creation of smarter, cleaner technologies that anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s market.

"With our Wood Finishes solutions and expertise, we believe we can help customers unlock sustainability benefits in their business," said Sarah Skinner, product marketing director of AkzoNobel Wood Finishes. "The 'It all adds up' campaign will encourage customers to think about sustainability on multiple levels – from the products they choose to the processes they follow."

She added, "We know that paint matters, and as a business, we are consistently exploring new ways to make our products more sustainable. This is why we’re committed to providing coatings that reduce waste, contain lower volatile organic compounds, and support lower energy usage – while continuing to invest in innovations such as UV technology, waterborne solutions, and low-formaldehyde coatings."

As the Southern Asia-Pacific region balances rapid industrial growth with rising sustainability expectations, campaigns like 'It all adds up' highlight the importance of collaboration between industry leaders and local manufacturers. AkzoNobel’s approach shows that when sustainability becomes part of everyday choices – from the factory floor to the boardroom – even small changes can accumulate into lasting impact.

In the end, it all adds up to shaping the industry’s future.

