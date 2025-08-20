Corporate

AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector

August 20, 2025 | 18:01
AkzoNobel has hosted its first Hanoi seminar on sustainable paints and coatings, highlighting green innovations and applications.
AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector
Pamela Phua, product management sustainability & innovation director at AkzoNobel

On August 19, the company held the event under the theme 'Sustainable Solutions from Paints and Coatings', providing an overview of its product offerings across different applications. The seminar also showcased AkzoNobel’s latest sustainability initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to promoting environmentally responsible solutions in Vietnam.

The session drew strong participation from developers, contractors, architects, and strategic project partners. It featured two notable speakers: Douglas Lee Snyder, chief executive of the Vietnam Green Building Council, and Pamela Phua, Product Management Sustainability and Innovation director at AkzoNobel.

This event was a collaborative effort by AkzoNobel's three core business units: Protective Coatings, Decorative Paints, and Powder Coatings and served as a platform to showcase a complete suite of paints and coatings solutions which integrates innovative technologies to deliver flexible, high-performance response to the diverse needs of modern projects.

At the seminar, Snyder emphasised the importance of sustainable development and the role of green materials. Additionally, Phua shared insights on the company's global strategy, product innovations and the role of coatings in reducing carbon emissions. These presentations reaffirmed AkzoNobel's commitment to sustainable development and its responsibility to contribute to the green construction industry.

"Sustainability is at the heart of AkzoNobel," said Sirvan Canitez, regional commercial director of Powder Coatings South Asia-Pacific. "We are constantly innovating to deliver solutions that empower our customers to save energy, lower their carbon footprint, and achieve their sustainability goals. This workshop is a bridge to engage with our customers and partners in Vietnam, enabling us to share technologies, foster cooperation, and build a sustainable, eco-friendly future together."

"AkzoNobel is dedicated to transforming sustainability commitment into real-world solutions," said Nguyen Phi Anh Dao, marketing and product management director at AkzoNobel ASEAN. "Across our portfolio, customers can find answers to their specific problems. This seminar allows us to listen to our customers and, in turn, share our passionate efforts in the field. It represents a key opportunity to forge new benchmarks for a future that is greener, safer and more effective."

During his speech, Douglas Snyder explained, "Sustainable building goes beyond smart design and renewable energy to the very quality and origin of the materials used, with paints and coatings playing a key role. We encourage developers and architects to opt for green material solutions, which helps them secure green building certifications like LOTUS while also contributing to the nation's broader sustainability objectives."

AkzoNobel pushes sustainable solutions in Vietnam’s coatings sector
Douglas Lee Snyder, chief executive of Vietnam Green Building Council

AkzoNobel integrates sustainability across its product range through advanced technologies. Its Protective Coatings portfolio offers high performance in corrosion and fire resistance, safeguarding both assets and people.

Decorative Paints include innovations such as 'Keep Cool', which reduces exterior surface temperatures, and 'Express', which eliminates the need for primer while enhancing durability and reducing labour and costs.

The Powder Coatings range features 'Interpon' collections, including 'Futura', popular with architects for over 25 years, and 'Stone Effect', which provides a natural stone-like appearance while maintaining environmental efficiency.

AkzoNobel provides solutions designed to reduce emissions, protect health, and optimise resource use. The company also supports the green building movement in Vietnam through partnerships with organisations such as the Vietnam Green Building Council and participation in key industry forums locally and internationally.

AkzoNobel exec talks Vietnam's strategic regional importance AkzoNobel exec talks Vietnam's strategic regional importance

As part of his business trip to Vietnam and the region, Daniel Campos, global business unit director for Decorative Paints Asia and executive committee member at AkzoNobel, talked to VIR’s Linh Le about driving sustainable innovation and Vietnam’s growing role in the company’s regional strategy.
Dulux Professional from AkzoNobel reaffirms its commitment to sustainability Dulux Professional from AkzoNobel reaffirms its commitment to sustainability

Dulux Professional from AkzoNobel introduced groundbreaking paints and coatings solutions at the Singapore International Green Building Conference 2025 (IGBC-SG 2025), along with innovative colour applications, aimed at shaping greener buildings and contributing to the sustainable development of the industry.
Maxilite by Dulux launches national contest for painters Maxilite by Dulux launches national contest for painters

With a pioneering spirit to create a meaningful and dedicated platform for painters across the country, Maxilite by Dulux launched the “Maxilite - Golden Roller” contest on July 28.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
AkzoNobel solutions paints and coatings Decorative paints green materials sustainability innovation AkzoNobel Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

