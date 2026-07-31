Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

July 31, 2026 | 12:05
(0) user say
Huong Viet Properties has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the 2026 Dot Property Vietnam Awards, reaffirming its vision of creating integrated urban developments that deliver long-term value and elevate residents' quality of life.
Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

At this year's awards in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30, Palm City was recognised as Best Luxury Urban Lifestyle Development Vietnam 2026, while Palm River received the Best Innovative Integrated Residence Vietnam 2026 award.

These recognitions underscore Huong Viet Properties' long-term development strategy of building integrated urban communities through thoughtful master planning, people-centric design, and sustainable value creation.

Huong Viet Properties develops its projects with the vision of creating integrated living ecosystems, bringing together architecture, nature, lifestyle amenities, wellness facilities, and green building solutions into cohesive master-planned communities. The recognition of both Palm City and Palm River at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 further validates the company's commitment to this development philosophy.

"Receiving these two awards at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 is a meaningful recognition of the development direction that Huong Viet Properties has consistently pursued," said Nguyen Si Toan, the managing director of High-rise Real Estate Business Division, Huong Viet Properties.

"We believe the true value of a real estate development extends beyond its scale or architectural design. It lies in its ability to create a high-quality living environment where residents can connect with nature, enjoy comprehensive amenities, and experience sustainable value over the long term. These awards inspire us to continue investing in thoughtful planning, innovative design, and human-centric urban developments that enhance everyday living."

Palm City – redefining resort-inspired urban living

According to the judging panel, Palm City distinguished itself through its 'Urban Retreat in the City' development concept, creating a balanced living environment that seamlessly combines the vibrancy of urban life with the tranquillity of nature.

Spanning 30.6 hectares, Palm City is master-planned as an integrated township comprising residential communities, commercial and office spaces, international schools, an international hospital, and approximately 3km of riverside parkland, forming a self-contained ecosystem designed for modern urban living.

Strategically located along the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway frontage road, Palm City offers convenient access to the Thu Thiem International Financial Centre, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport, and key infrastructure projects, including the Thu Thiem - Long Thanh Metro Line, the An Phu Interchange, and Cat Lai Bridge. Its prime location and comprehensive master plan have established Palm City as one of the premier integrated townships in eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

One of the defining factors behind Palm City's recognition is its 'Sustainable Luxury' philosophy, which promotes a harmonious balance between architecture, nature, and quality of life. Leveraging its prime riverside setting, the development maximises water frontage and expansive green spaces to create a healthier microclimate, mitigate the urban heat island effect, and deliver a more comfortable living environment for residents.

Palm City also features more than 100 on-site lifestyle amenities, including international schools, an international hospital, retail and commercial facilities, sports and recreation areas, riverside parks, and vibrant community spaces.

According to the judging panel, Palm City's ability to provide a comprehensive live–learn–work–play environment within a single integrated township sets it apart from conventional residential developments. This holistic approach reflects the evolving expectations of today's homebuyers and aligns with global trends in premium urban living.

Palm River – an integrated residential concept shaping a new lifestyle standard

As the newest residential precinct within Palm City, Palm River has been developed under the Luxury Boutique Apartment concept, inspired by the vision of 'Resort Living in the Heart of the City'.

Occupying a prime dual-riverfront location at the heart of the township, Palm River offers residents a tranquil nature-inspired environment while enjoying seamless access to the fully established infrastructure and comprehensive amenities of Palm City.

Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

According to the awards organiser, Palm River stands out through its Biophilic Design philosophy, complemented by Wabi-Sabi-inspired interiors, creating living spaces that foster a closer connection with nature while embracing simplicity, balance, and wellbeing.

The development also incorporates more than 40 wellness and water-inspired amenities, including a Sky Onsen, Cold Plunge Therapy Pool, a 70-metre lap pool, infinity pool, private spa, Sky Yoga Deck, Sky Gym & Pilates studio, golf simulator, clubhouse, sky observation deck, and a collection of riverside relaxation spaces. Together, these facilities are thoughtfully designed to support the lifestyle aspirations of today's wellness-conscious urban residents.

Palm River demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability through the integration of green building solutions from the earliest planning stages. The project is pursuing EDGE certification, targeting a minimum 20 per cent reduction in energy, water, and embodied material consumption through high-performance glazing systems, insulated roofing, LED lighting, water-efficient sanitary fixtures, and environmentally responsible construction materials.

The development also incorporates a two-stage water filtration system with UV purification technology, low-emission E1-certified materials, and design strategies that optimise natural ventilation and daylight throughout each residence.

According to the judging panel, Palm River's seamless integration of sustainable design, modern technology, and wellness-focused amenities represents an innovative residential model that embraces the future of sustainable urban living, earning it the Best Innovative Integrated Residence Vietnam 2026 title.

Advancing people-centric urban development

The two accolades at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 further reinforce Huong Viet Properties' growing presence in Vietnam's real estate market and reflect the company's commitment to developing integrated urban communities that meet international standards.

Palm City and Palm River have been recognised as exemplary developments that embody the future of modern urban living, where architecture, nature, lifestyle amenities, and sustainability come together to create lasting value for residents while contributing positively to the evolution of Vietnam's real estate landscape.

Looking ahead, Huong Viet Properties will continue to expand its project portfolio in line with its long-term development strategy, placing residents' needs and experiences at the heart of every project. The company remains committed to continuously enhancing planning, design, development, and operational excellence to deliver sustainable value for communities and future generations.

Huong Viet launches The Aura tower in Ho Chi Minh City Huong Viet launches The Aura tower in Ho Chi Minh City

Huong Viet Properties officially launched The Aura office tower at Hai Ba Trung street in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.
Huong Viet Properties strengthens integrated real estate vision Huong Viet Properties strengthens integrated real estate vision

Real estate developer Huong Viet Properties is building a sustainable growth platform combining development expertise, operational excellence, and long-term value. Nguyen Si Toan, managing director of High-rise Real Estate Business Division, spoke with VIR’s Bich Ngoc about the company's strategies and competitive advantages.
Vietnam's industrial property sector shifts towards green growth Vietnam's industrial property sector shifts towards green growth

Vietnam’s industrial property sector is entering a new phase of green development, requiring developers to adapt their strategies to an increasingly competitive landscape.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Huong Viet Properties Palm City Palm River the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 awards

Related Contents

Huong Viet Properties strengthens integrated real estate vision

Huong Viet Properties strengthens integrated real estate vision

Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards

Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards

Huong Viet launches The Aura tower in Ho Chi Minh City

Huong Viet launches The Aura tower in Ho Chi Minh City

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

The Grand Ho Tram opens 2026 with awards and casino pilot entry

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

SABECO wins multiple international beer awards

Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition

Citi Vietnam receives 2025 AmCham CSR recognition

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Green Buildings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

New data law pushes companies beyond compliance checklists

New data law pushes companies beyond compliance checklists

Haiphong opens new growth frontier with $3.2 billion in investment

Haiphong opens new growth frontier with $3.2 billion in investment

ASEAN-Japan DISG adopts joint declaration in Bangkok

ASEAN-Japan DISG adopts joint declaration in Bangkok

Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020