Palm City and Palm River reflect Huong Viet Properties' sustainable vision

At this year's awards in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30, Palm City was recognised as Best Luxury Urban Lifestyle Development Vietnam 2026, while Palm River received the Best Innovative Integrated Residence Vietnam 2026 award.

These recognitions underscore Huong Viet Properties' long-term development strategy of building integrated urban communities through thoughtful master planning, people-centric design, and sustainable value creation.

Huong Viet Properties develops its projects with the vision of creating integrated living ecosystems, bringing together architecture, nature, lifestyle amenities, wellness facilities, and green building solutions into cohesive master-planned communities. The recognition of both Palm City and Palm River at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 further validates the company's commitment to this development philosophy.

"Receiving these two awards at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 is a meaningful recognition of the development direction that Huong Viet Properties has consistently pursued," said Nguyen Si Toan, the managing director of High-rise Real Estate Business Division, Huong Viet Properties.

"We believe the true value of a real estate development extends beyond its scale or architectural design. It lies in its ability to create a high-quality living environment where residents can connect with nature, enjoy comprehensive amenities, and experience sustainable value over the long term. These awards inspire us to continue investing in thoughtful planning, innovative design, and human-centric urban developments that enhance everyday living."

Palm City – redefining resort-inspired urban living

According to the judging panel, Palm City distinguished itself through its 'Urban Retreat in the City' development concept, creating a balanced living environment that seamlessly combines the vibrancy of urban life with the tranquillity of nature.

Spanning 30.6 hectares, Palm City is master-planned as an integrated township comprising residential communities, commercial and office spaces, international schools, an international hospital, and approximately 3km of riverside parkland, forming a self-contained ecosystem designed for modern urban living.

Strategically located along the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway frontage road, Palm City offers convenient access to the Thu Thiem International Financial Centre, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport, and key infrastructure projects, including the Thu Thiem - Long Thanh Metro Line, the An Phu Interchange, and Cat Lai Bridge. Its prime location and comprehensive master plan have established Palm City as one of the premier integrated townships in eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

One of the defining factors behind Palm City's recognition is its 'Sustainable Luxury' philosophy, which promotes a harmonious balance between architecture, nature, and quality of life. Leveraging its prime riverside setting, the development maximises water frontage and expansive green spaces to create a healthier microclimate, mitigate the urban heat island effect, and deliver a more comfortable living environment for residents.

Palm City also features more than 100 on-site lifestyle amenities, including international schools, an international hospital, retail and commercial facilities, sports and recreation areas, riverside parks, and vibrant community spaces.

According to the judging panel, Palm City's ability to provide a comprehensive live–learn–work–play environment within a single integrated township sets it apart from conventional residential developments. This holistic approach reflects the evolving expectations of today's homebuyers and aligns with global trends in premium urban living.

Palm River – an integrated residential concept shaping a new lifestyle standard

As the newest residential precinct within Palm City, Palm River has been developed under the Luxury Boutique Apartment concept, inspired by the vision of 'Resort Living in the Heart of the City'.

Occupying a prime dual-riverfront location at the heart of the township, Palm River offers residents a tranquil nature-inspired environment while enjoying seamless access to the fully established infrastructure and comprehensive amenities of Palm City.

According to the awards organiser, Palm River stands out through its Biophilic Design philosophy, complemented by Wabi-Sabi-inspired interiors, creating living spaces that foster a closer connection with nature while embracing simplicity, balance, and wellbeing.

The development also incorporates more than 40 wellness and water-inspired amenities, including a Sky Onsen, Cold Plunge Therapy Pool, a 70-metre lap pool, infinity pool, private spa, Sky Yoga Deck, Sky Gym & Pilates studio, golf simulator, clubhouse, sky observation deck, and a collection of riverside relaxation spaces. Together, these facilities are thoughtfully designed to support the lifestyle aspirations of today's wellness-conscious urban residents.

Palm River demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability through the integration of green building solutions from the earliest planning stages. The project is pursuing EDGE certification, targeting a minimum 20 per cent reduction in energy, water, and embodied material consumption through high-performance glazing systems, insulated roofing, LED lighting, water-efficient sanitary fixtures, and environmentally responsible construction materials.

The development also incorporates a two-stage water filtration system with UV purification technology, low-emission E1-certified materials, and design strategies that optimise natural ventilation and daylight throughout each residence.

According to the judging panel, Palm River's seamless integration of sustainable design, modern technology, and wellness-focused amenities represents an innovative residential model that embraces the future of sustainable urban living, earning it the Best Innovative Integrated Residence Vietnam 2026 title.

Advancing people-centric urban development

The two accolades at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2026 further reinforce Huong Viet Properties' growing presence in Vietnam's real estate market and reflect the company's commitment to developing integrated urban communities that meet international standards.

Palm City and Palm River have been recognised as exemplary developments that embody the future of modern urban living, where architecture, nature, lifestyle amenities, and sustainability come together to create lasting value for residents while contributing positively to the evolution of Vietnam's real estate landscape.

Looking ahead, Huong Viet Properties will continue to expand its project portfolio in line with its long-term development strategy, placing residents' needs and experiences at the heart of every project. The company remains committed to continuously enhancing planning, design, development, and operational excellence to deliver sustainable value for communities and future generations.

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