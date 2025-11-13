PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value

Key highlights over its decade-long development journey include growing its fund size from $17.6 million at inception to $80 million by 2022; average gross return reaching 10.73 per cent; and paying out $45 million in annual cash dividends to investors, maintaining an average dividend yield of 9.5 per cent per year.

The PVI AM team

This is a distinctive advantage for insurance companies, offering attractive financial returns and steady annual cash flow that helps meet claim obligations and strengthens the risk buffer of insurers.

The fund has invested in over 30 strategic transactions, channelling long-term capital from insurance institutions to businesses in need of growth funding, propelling the country’s economic development.

Nguyen Tuan Tu, CEO of PVI Holdings and a representative of POF's investors, noted that the results affirm PVI AM’s professional investment management capabilities, disciplined risk governance, and adaptive resilience across market cycles. They also demonstrate the effective coordination and trust of investors.

“The success of POF underscores the pivotal role of insurance institutions in providing long-term capital to support enterprise growth, contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable economic development and creating positive value for the community,” he said.

There are multiple factors instrumental to POF’s success. According to POF’s leadership, these factors include investment discipline across market cycles and strict risk management, minimising adverse market impacts, and a professional and ethical investment team with deep expertise in credit assessment, asset valuation, and legal analysis, experienced in identifying and mitigating risks.

This is also a value-based investment philosophy, focusing on business fundamentals and flexible asset allocation strategies tailored to each cycle, optimising returns while preserving capital.

The achievements to date have reinforced PVI AM’s position as a leading asset management company in the fixed-income segment, efficiently meeting the rigorous standards required by institutional insurance investors.

In 2026, PVI AM will build on this advantage by launching a member fund focused on the private debt capital market serving financial and insurance institutions, as well as introducing a public open-ended bond fund for retail investors, aiming to become the top-tier choice in Vietnam’s fixed-income investment market.

Duong Thanh Danh Francois, vice chairman of PVI AM’s board of directors and a representative of strategic shareholder HDI Global, stated, “We believe that with its professional team and technical support from HDI Global and Ampega, PVI AM has established itself as one of Vietnam’s leading asset management companies, meeting international standards in governance, operations, and investment product development.

HDI and Ampega are committed to continuing our partnership with PVI AM, not only through capital but also through knowledge transfer, technology, and international best practices, to together write the next chapters in PVI AM’s journey and Vietnam’s financial market development.”

Established in October 2015 with the mission of channelling capital for the economy, POF, entirely funded by institutional investors in the insurance and financial sectors, has served as an effective capital bridge for Vietnamese enterprises while delivering sustainable benefits to investors.

The fund focuses on fixed-income assets (including bank bonds, guaranteed corporate bonds, valuable papers, and defensive equities), ensuring capital safety, stable cash flows, and long-term returns.

HDI Global SE, a member of Talanx Group (Germany), operates in over 175 countries and ranks among the top three insurers in Germany. HDI is the strategic shareholder in PVI Holdings.

Ampega, also part of Talanx Group, is an asset management company with assets under management of over €180 billion ($209.2 billion) as of 2025.

