Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value

November 13, 2025 | 17:00
(0) user say
The PVI Opportunity Fund (POF), managed by PVI Asset Management (PVI AM), has marked a 10-year journey of remarkable achievements, affirming its leading position in Vietnam's fixed-income investment segment.

Key highlights over its decade-long development journey include growing its fund size from $17.6 million at inception to $80 million by 2022; average gross return reaching 10.73 per cent; and paying out $45 million in annual cash dividends to investors, maintaining an average dividend yield of 9.5 per cent per year.

PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value
The PVI AM team

This is a distinctive advantage for insurance companies, offering attractive financial returns and steady annual cash flow that helps meet claim obligations and strengthens the risk buffer of insurers.

The fund has invested in over 30 strategic transactions, channelling long-term capital from insurance institutions to businesses in need of growth funding, propelling the country’s economic development.

Nguyen Tuan Tu, CEO of PVI Holdings and a representative of POF's investors, noted that the results affirm PVI AM’s professional investment management capabilities, disciplined risk governance, and adaptive resilience across market cycles. They also demonstrate the effective coordination and trust of investors.

“The success of POF underscores the pivotal role of insurance institutions in providing long-term capital to support enterprise growth, contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable economic development and creating positive value for the community,” he said.

There are multiple factors instrumental to POF’s success. According to POF’s leadership, these factors include investment discipline across market cycles and strict risk management, minimising adverse market impacts, and a professional and ethical investment team with deep expertise in credit assessment, asset valuation, and legal analysis, experienced in identifying and mitigating risks.

This is also a value-based investment philosophy, focusing on business fundamentals and flexible asset allocation strategies tailored to each cycle, optimising returns while preserving capital.

The achievements to date have reinforced PVI AM’s position as a leading asset management company in the fixed-income segment, efficiently meeting the rigorous standards required by institutional insurance investors.

In 2026, PVI AM will build on this advantage by launching a member fund focused on the private debt capital market serving financial and insurance institutions, as well as introducing a public open-ended bond fund for retail investors, aiming to become the top-tier choice in Vietnam’s fixed-income investment market.

Duong Thanh Danh Francois, vice chairman of PVI AM’s board of directors and a representative of strategic shareholder HDI Global, stated, “We believe that with its professional team and technical support from HDI Global and Ampega, PVI AM has established itself as one of Vietnam’s leading asset management companies, meeting international standards in governance, operations, and investment product development.

HDI and Ampega are committed to continuing our partnership with PVI AM, not only through capital but also through knowledge transfer, technology, and international best practices, to together write the next chapters in PVI AM’s journey and Vietnam’s financial market development.”

Established in October 2015 with the mission of channelling capital for the economy, POF, entirely funded by institutional investors in the insurance and financial sectors, has served as an effective capital bridge for Vietnamese enterprises while delivering sustainable benefits to investors.

The fund focuses on fixed-income assets (including bank bonds, guaranteed corporate bonds, valuable papers, and defensive equities), ensuring capital safety, stable cash flows, and long-term returns.

HDI Global SE, a member of Talanx Group (Germany), operates in over 175 countries and ranks among the top three insurers in Germany. HDI is the strategic shareholder in PVI Holdings.

Ampega, also part of Talanx Group, is an asset management company with assets under management of over €180 billion ($209.2 billion) as of 2025.

PVI AM and SonKim Capital partner to develop luxury real estate investment PVI AM and SonKim Capital partner to develop luxury real estate investment

On March 19, PVI Asset Management Joint Stock Company (PVI AM) and SonKim Capital (SK Capital), a business unit of SonKim Group, officially announced a strategic partnership to develop a range of real estate investment products exclusively for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).
PVI Opportunity Fund becomes OPC’s large shareholder PVI Opportunity Fund becomes OPC’s large shareholder

PVI Opportunity Fund has become a major shareholder of OPC Pharmaceutical JSC (HSX: OPC) after purchasing 6.6 million shares.
Vietnam's insurance sector reaches turning point for global integration Vietnam's insurance sector reaches turning point for global integration

PVI Insurance, a top non-life insurer in Vietnam, is at the forefront of adopting international reporting standards, solidifying its position in Vietnam's insurance market.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PVI Opportunity Fund Fixedincome investment Asset management company Insurance institutions Growth funding economic development Financial returns

Related Contents

Non-life insurance market in sees bright spots in H1 despite rising challenges

Non-life insurance market in sees bright spots in H1 despite rising challenges

PVI becomes ACCA Approved Employer

PVI becomes ACCA Approved Employer

German insurer increases stake in PVI

German insurer increases stake in PVI

PVI Insurance tops market for average labour productivity

PVI Insurance tops market for average labour productivity

PVI expedites IFRS compliance journey with accelerator solution

PVI expedites IFRS compliance journey with accelerator solution

Profit growth setting up PVI Insurance for further gains

Profit growth setting up PVI Insurance for further gains

Infrastructure boom paves the way for Hung Yen’s transformation

Infrastructure boom paves the way for Hung Yen’s transformation

IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

Work on Tu Lien Bridge starts in Hanoi

Work on Tu Lien Bridge starts in Hanoi

Ensuring credit growth for robust economic development

Ensuring credit growth for robust economic development

ACCA APAC Dialogue 2024 set for Hanoi

ACCA APAC Dialogue 2024 set for Hanoi

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Pebsteel: 31 years of building a sustainable future

Pebsteel: 31 years of building a sustainable future

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020