Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

September 24, 2025 | 18:30
(0) user say
State-run Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) is preparing to expand its footprint in Vietnam with plans to establish a fully foreign-owned bank in the country.
IBK plans fully foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

The plan was revealed by Kim Sung Tae, chairman and CEO of IBK, during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on September 23, where the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen financial cooperation and support economic ties between Vietnam and South Korea.

"IBK will contribute to the economic development of Vietnam, especially by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as participating in infrastructure ventures and financial investments," said Tae.

The DPM welcomed IBK’s initiative to set up a new legal entity in the country. He asserted that the government will create improvements for foreign businesses, including South Korean companies, to operate effectively and sustainably.

In May, the state-run IBK secured preliminary confirmation from the State Bank of Vietnam to set up a full subsidiary in the country. The bank currently runs two branches in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which are expected to be merged into the new subsidiary once it is formed.

"We are inspired by South Korea’s success in nurturing SMEs, many of which have grown into global conglomerates. In Vietnam, SMEs make up over 98 per cent of all businesses, prompting the government to implement measures to support their sustainable growth. We hope IBK can continue contributing to Vietnam’s economic development," said DPM Phoc.

Besides IBK, Korea Development Bank is also advancing its plan to open a branch in Hanoi following the central bank's approval of its application in May.

Vietnam is the second-largest overseas market for South Korean financial institutions after the United States, with 55 offices supporting more than 10,000 Korean businesses and serving a community of approximately 200,000 South Koreans residing in the country.

South Korea has nine bank branches in Vietnam, including Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, KEB Hana, and Lotte Card.

Banks accelerate capital hikes amid Basel III push Banks accelerate capital hikes amid Basel III push

In a strategic move to strengthen financial resilience and align with global risk management standards, Vietnamese banks are ramping up their charter capital through stock dividends and share issuances.
Banks proactive to ensure profitability Banks proactive to ensure profitability

The initial public offerings of major securities firms mark the first shot in the race among the banking-securities-insurance triad, laying the foundation to build a multi-billion-dollar financial ecosystem.
Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks have joined the Alliance for Green Commercial Banks, signalling a major step in advancing sustainable finance in the country.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Industrial Bank of Korea fully foreignowned bank economic development infrastructure ventures financial investments sustainable development South Korea SBV

Related Contents

Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

Interest rates poised to ease slightly as credit growth accelerates

Interest rates poised to ease slightly as credit growth accelerates

The sustainable goals to deliver new value for society

The sustainable goals to deliver new value for society

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

Investment from South Korea targeting longer-term value

Investment from South Korea targeting longer-term value

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

Rising data security budgets fail to curb insider breaches

Rising data security budgets fail to curb insider breaches

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex

LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020