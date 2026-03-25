Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility

March 25, 2026 | 10:28
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance has proposed halving environmental protection tax on petrol and diesel to ease cost pressures amid volatile global oil prices.
MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility

The proposal, outlined in a draft resolution of the National Assembly Standing Committee now open for public consultation, would reduce tax on petrol (excluding ethanol) to VND1,000 (4 cents) per litre and on diesel to VND500 (2 cents) per litre. Jet fuel tax would also be reduced by VND500 to VND1,000 per litre.

If approved, the revised tax rates would take effect from the date of issuance through June 30, with a possible extension subject to further recommendations from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and government approval.

As an indirect tax embedded in retail prices, a reduction in the environmental protection tax is expected to lower fuel prices accordingly. For example, a 4 cents cut in petrol tax could reduce retail prices by around VND1,080 (4.3 cents) per litre, including VAT. Similarly, a 2 cents reduction for diesel and jet fuel may lower prices by approximately VND540 (2.1 cents) per litre.

The proposal follows recommendations from the MoIT, which described the current context as 'urgent' due to sharp fluctuations in global oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At present, the environmental protection tax accounts for about 6.7 per cent of the base fuel price.

Under current regulations, reducing the tax within the existing framework falls under the authority of the National Assembly Standing Committee, while a reduction to zero would require full National Assembly approval.

According to estimates by the Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the tax cut would help curb inflation by lowering consumption price index compared to maintaining current tax levels.

However, the MoF also projects a monthly revenue shortfall of around VND1.79 trillion ($71 million), including VAT losses. This is viewed as a form of fiscal support to households and businesses, helping to sustain production and economic activity.

To mitigate the impact on the state budget, the government has directed relevant agencies to strengthen revenue collection, prevent tax evasion and transfer pricing, and review non-essential expenditures at both central and local levels. In addition, higher global crude oil prices could partly offset revenue losses through increased oil-related budget revenues.

The draft Resolution is being developed under expedited procedures and is expected to take effect immediately upon approval.

Currently, retail prices stand at around VND30,690 ($1.20) per litre for RON 95-III petrol and VND33,420 ($1.30) per litre for diesel, up 52 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively, compared to late February, before the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30 Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

The government has temporarily cut preferential import tariffs on several petroleum products to zero, aiming to help businesses secure supply and stabilise the domestic fuel market amid global energy disruptions caused by Middle East tensions.
Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates Middle East tensions raise energy, logistics and FX risks for Vietnam corporates

Escalating conflict in the Middle East is raising concerns about credit risks for Vietnamese businesses as energy and transport costs climb and global financial volatility intensifies.
Vietnam Airlines to suspend domestic routes as fuel costs rise Vietnam Airlines to suspend domestic routes as fuel costs rise

Vietnam Airlines is planning to suspend several domestic routes from April 1 amid tightening Jet A-1 fuel supply and surging prices linked to Middle East tensions.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) Tax

Related Contents

DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties

DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties

Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth

Finance ministry urges SOEs to lead tech drive for growth

Vietnam pushes green transition with Japan’s $320 million ODA support

Vietnam pushes green transition with Japan’s $320 million ODA support

ICBC pledges deeper financial cooperation with Vietnam

ICBC pledges deeper financial cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

US investment firm PGP seeks deeper ties with Vietnam

US investment firm PGP seeks deeper ties with Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Discovery Life Sciences partners with Mindpeak on AI biomarker testing

Discovery Life Sciences partners with Mindpeak on AI biomarker testing

YY Group appoints Kai Yang as chief AI scientist

YY Group appoints Kai Yang as chief AI scientist

WuXi Biologics reports record 2025 annual results

WuXi Biologics reports record 2025 annual results

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020