Young entrepreneurs community to accelerate admin reform

Dang Hong Anh, the chairman of the VYEA, spoke at the meeting

At the first meeting of the National Steering Committee for the implementation of Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development, held on January 31, VYEA chairman Dang Hong Anh proposed to implement VPSF 2026, which include dialogues between businesses with leadership of localities, ministries and state management agencies, and a high-level dialogue session with the participation of the prime minister.

“Before organising VPSF 2025, we conducted dialogues in 10 localities to collect comments and proposals from business community and state management agencies. This year, we expect to implement meetings in all 34 cities and provinces to gather opinions from the business community,” Hong Anh said.

VPSF 2025 took place in Hanoi last September, packing in over 1,500 entrepreneurs, economists, and international organisations across four thematic sessions to reshape Vietnam’s private sector landscape.

According to the VPSF model, dialogues between businesses and local authorities are an effort to bridge the gap between central government reform policies and businesses' practical experience with those policies. Last year, many businesses’ recommendations submitted to ministries and agencies were addressed, and had a practical impact on businesses' production and operations.

At the meeting, a representative of the National Steering Committee for implementation of Resolution 68 reported that many other supportive policies were also issued, significantly impacting the entire business community, such as tax exemptions and reductions, effective protection of ownership rights, property rights, and more; and improved opportunities to access capital, land, and production and business premises.

“Leadership of state management agencies at localities is receptive, proactive in inviting businesses, finding solutions to resolve pending issues, and promoting new projects. These policies help businesses achieve positive results in 2025. Thus, we hope that administrative procedure reforms will continue to be accelerated,” Hong Anh added.

The VYEA proposed to the prime minister a mechanism to support credit for small and micro enterprises and startups. It is recommended that 1-2 per cent of the total outstanding credit of each bank be allocated to this group.

At the meeting, the chairman of the VYEA reported that the 10,000 CEO Training Programme will begin implementation in March.

The programme is designed with approximately 30 per cent theory, comprising eight subjects, and the focus is on practical training. Each entrepreneur and business in the association will directly support 2-10 members through meetings held every two weeks, sharing experiences in business management and operation. Participants will also have the opportunity to visit the factories and offices of members.

