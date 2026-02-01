Customs reforms strengthen business confidence, support trade growth

At the customs-business dialogue meeting held by the Ministry of Finance i n December, Ho Sy Hung, chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), noted that amid ongoing volatility both domestically and globally, the effective implementation of tax and customs policies is viewed by the business community as a critical factor in strengthening confidence, supporting recovery, and facilitating business activities.

Customs officials help businesses complete export procedures. Photo: Hai Anh

"Businesses highly appreciate the fact that customs authorities regularly organise dialogues, training sessions, and direct consultations, helping policies quickly translate into practice and minimize compliance risks,” the VCCI leader stated.

Administrative procedure reform and digital transformation continue to serve as central pillars of customs management. In the customs sector specifically, a myriad of concrete results have been recorded, including significant reductions in business conditions, shorter processing times, and lower compliance costs for enterprises.

Notably, administrative procedures have now been fully integrated into the National Single Window Portal and the National Public Service Portal.

The Ministry of Finance, including the customs sector, has issued and implemented numerous timely and practical support policies, contributing to stronger confidence and economic recovery and growth, particularly through policy dialogue, which has proven to be an effective channel for accompanying business development.

Based on feedback gathered from enterprises and industry associations, recent customs reforms have demonstrated positive progress, especially in the application of new regulations that are better aligned with practical realities, and ensuring the simplification of procedures, and the acceleration of IT adoption.

Automated clearance systems, online public services, and digitalisation solutions have helped businesses shorten customs clearance times, reduce logistics costs, and enhance predictability in import-export operations.

Addressing expectations for deeper customs procedure reform, Hung noted that in the context of deeper international integration, customs reform needs to be further advanced in a more substantive, synchronised, and consistent manner. Firms hope that procedures will continue to be simplified, particularly in specialised inspection stages.

“With the customs sector's strong reform commitment and constructive spirit, VCCI expects the customs sector to remain a reliable partner for businesses, contributing to the promotion of import-export activities, investment attraction, and the creation of sustainable growth momentum in 2026 and beyond,” he stressed.

Regarding the development and refinement of customs policies and legislation, Nguyen Thanh Hung, deputy director general of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, said in an interview with the media before the customs-business meeting that a series of important resolutions issued by the Politburo, such as those on the development of sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation; on international integration in the new context; or on private sector development- have provided a solid political foundation for institutional reform in the customs sector.

“All new regulations are geared towards simplifying administrative procedures, encouraging the digitalisation of dossiers, and facilitating import–export activities, while still ensuring state management requirements and combating smuggling and trade fraud. Improving the legal framework is a crucial prerequisite for completely renewing operational processes and gradually building digital and smart customs in line with international standards and practices,” Hung noted.

A notable highlight in recent customs policy and legal development has been the strengthening of consultations and dialogue with the business community.

Customs authorities have implemented various consultation formats, including public consultations on official portals, coordination with the VCCI, domestic and foreign business associations, and targeted groups of enterprises directly affected by specific policies.

In 2026, in addition to routine tasks, the customs sector is conducting a comprehensive review of the Customs Law in connection with the requirements of building digital customs.

On that basis, amendments and supplements to several provisions of the Customs Law are expected to be proposed for submission to the Ministry of Finance for reporting to the government.

“The revision of the Customs Law aims to create a solid legal basis for the comprehensive digital transformation of customs management, internalise international treaties, strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority, and further improve the legal system towards reform, procedural simplification, openness, and transparency, while ensuring consistency and coherence with related laws and international agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory,” Hung said.

Customs reform to prioritize high-tech and innovative businesses Au Anh Tuan, deputy director general of the Department of Vietnam Customs, outlines key changes to the Customs Law aimed at simplifying procedures and offering more incentives for high-tech, innovative, and semiconductor businesses, and helping to support supply chains and boost the startup ecosystem.

MoF pledges fair, transparent tax policies for Korean investors The Ministry of Finance has held a dialogue with South Korean businesses, addressing tax and customs issues and pledging stronger support for investors.