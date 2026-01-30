Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit

According to its consolidated financial report for the fourth quarter of 2025, Viettel Global posted a net revenue of VND12.3 trillion (approximately $473 million), the highest quarterly revenue in its history. The corporation has maintained this growth trend for 16 consecutive quarters.

For the full year, Viettel Global posted a net revenue of VND 44.2 trillion ($1.7 billion), an on-year increase of 28 per cent and 5-6 times higher than the global industry’s average growth rate. After-tax profit reached VND11.3 trillion (approximately $435 million), marking a 57 per cent increase on-year and the highest level ever recorded.

The profit result was achieved while the corporation adopted a cautious accounting policy. It has recognised all foreign-exchange differences arising during the period in its operating results, rather than allocating them to subsequent years.

Along with positive business performance, Viettel Global’s assets continue to expand. As of December 31, its total assets stood at nearly VND81.5 trillion (approximately $3 billion), up 29 per cent from the beginning of the year. Undistributed after-tax profit reached over VND9.2 trillion ($353.8 million), contributing to strengthening the financial foundation for long-term investment plans.

In terms of strategy, Viettel Global continues to maintain its pioneering role in technology across its investment markets. The corporation has quickly expanded 4G and steadily commercialised 5G, most recently in Burundi and Tanzania. It also operates in Peru, Laos, and Timor-Leste.

In addition, efforts have been made to venture into new service segments. In October, Viettel in Laos (Unitel) launched Unitel Logistics, marking a strategic step in expanding its service ecosystem and finding new growth drivers beyond traditional telecommunications.

Besides logistics, Viettel Global continues to expand new services such as data centres, cloud, and convenient digital services for the government, businesses, and citizens. The corporation is actively seeking opportunities to expand into new markets.

At the end of 2025, Viettel Global, along with Metfone, was awarded the title Hero of Labour by the Vietnamese government. Its overseas subsidiaries Movitel, Bitel, and Lumitel were previously granted the Third-Class Labour Medal, recognising their contributions to overseas investment activities.

