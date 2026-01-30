Corporate

Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit

January 30, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
Last year Viettel Global (VGI) recorded its highest-ever revenues and profit.
Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit

According to its consolidated financial report for the fourth quarter of 2025, Viettel Global posted a net revenue of VND12.3 trillion (approximately $473 million), the highest quarterly revenue in its history. The corporation has maintained this growth trend for 16 consecutive quarters.

For the full year, Viettel Global posted a net revenue of VND 44.2 trillion ($1.7 billion), an on-year increase of 28 per cent and 5-6 times higher than the global industry’s average growth rate. After-tax profit reached VND11.3 trillion (approximately $435 million), marking a 57 per cent increase on-year and the highest level ever recorded.

The profit result was achieved while the corporation adopted a cautious accounting policy. It has recognised all foreign-exchange differences arising during the period in its operating results, rather than allocating them to subsequent years.

Along with positive business performance, Viettel Global’s assets continue to expand. As of December 31, its total assets stood at nearly VND81.5 trillion (approximately $3 billion), up 29 per cent from the beginning of the year. Undistributed after-tax profit reached over VND9.2 trillion ($353.8 million), contributing to strengthening the financial foundation for long-term investment plans.

In terms of strategy, Viettel Global continues to maintain its pioneering role in technology across its investment markets. The corporation has quickly expanded 4G and steadily commercialised 5G, most recently in Burundi and Tanzania. It also operates in Peru, Laos, and Timor-Leste.

In addition, efforts have been made to venture into new service segments. In October, Viettel in Laos (Unitel) launched Unitel Logistics, marking a strategic step in expanding its service ecosystem and finding new growth drivers beyond traditional telecommunications.

Besides logistics, Viettel Global continues to expand new services such as data centres, cloud, and convenient digital services for the government, businesses, and citizens. The corporation is actively seeking opportunities to expand into new markets.

Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit

At the end of 2025, Viettel Global, along with Metfone, was awarded the title Hero of Labour by the Vietnamese government. Its overseas subsidiaries Movitel, Bitel, and Lumitel were previously granted the Third-Class Labour Medal, recognising their contributions to overseas investment activities.

Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit
Viettel Global records 22 per cent Q1 revenue growth Viettel Global records 22 per cent Q1 revenue growth

Viettel Global on May 5 revealed revenue growth of 22 per cent via its audited consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2025.
Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million

Viettel Global (VGI) released its consolidated financial statement for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, highlighting continued impressive growth in both revenue and profit.
Viettel Global sets new profit record with sustained overseas growth Viettel Global sets new profit record with sustained overseas growth

Viettel Global has reported another quarter of robust growth, continuing its streak of strong performance across overseas markets.

By Thanh Van

Viettel Global overseas business performance

