Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

The SSC has requested the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation to update and adjust the system to reflect Masan Consumer's maximum foreign ownership limit (FOL).

According to experts, the listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the FOL lifting to 100 per cent opens up an opportunity for Masan Consumer to attract new capital flows ahead of Vietnam's upgrade to FTSE emerging market status in September.

At the same time, investors have a chance to access a leading fast-moving consumer goods company with operations across multiple essential product categories.

According to Deloitte, the market upgrade could pull in up to $6 billion of foreign capital into Vietnam.

Masan Consumer transferred 1,067.62 million MCH shares from the Unlisted Public Company Market to the exchange on December 25, 2025.

Additionally, in the upcoming review of the MVIS Vietnam Local Index – the benchmark for the Vaneck Vectors Vietnam ETF in Q1 2026 – the index fund, with total assets of approximately VND15.06 trillion ($579.23 million), is expected to add MCH shares with a 6.01 per cent weighting, equivalent to purchasing over 6.46 million shares.

In the first two months of 2026, Masan Consumer reported total revenue of $198.46 million, up 15.2 per cent on-year. Of this, revenue from seasonings climbed 22.8 per cent to $76.15 million.

Personal care and cosmetics saw a 27.7 per cent increase in revenue to $13.42 million. Convenience foods experienced a 10.3 per cent rise in revenue to $58.46 million. Coffee revenue jumped 6.6 per cent to $12.73 million.

Masan Consumer noted that as of February 2026, the seasoning and convenience food segments have rebounded by boosting the new distribution model and brand-building initiatives. Among them, fish sauce contributed nearly 90 per cent of seasoning growth in the first two months. Meanwhile, the premium segment of convenience foods grew 17 per cent on-year.

Home and personal care products continued their growth trajectory. Following a trial period at WinCommerce, these products have been rolled out to general trade. International sales also recorded positive growth in key markets.

According to the plan, Masan Consumer will finalise the list of shareholders for the 2026 AGM on March 20. The meeting is scheduled to be held in April.

Masan Consumer forecasts revenue for 2026 to reach $1.3 – $1.35 billion, representing a growth rate of 11 – 15 per cent. Its profit after tax and before minority interest is expected to climb 10 – 15 per cent to reach $286.54 – $300 million.

MCH shares continue to maintain a long-term upward trend, trading above the 200-day moving average. From March 9 to 17, MCH shares increased by 21.2 per cent, from $5.08 to $6.16 per share, equivalent to a market capitalisation of over $7.98 billion.

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index Securities firm Vietcap has assessed the prospect of Masan Consumer (MCH) on listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on December 25.

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation On December 25, Masan Consumer Corporation (HSX: MCH) officially listed its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), a pivotal milestone in its strategic growth and value creation roadmap.