Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

March 18, 2026 | 18:00
(0) user say
On March 18, the State Securities Commission announced that it had received Masan Consumer Corporation’s application to double its foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent.
Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

The SSC has requested the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation to update and adjust the system to reflect Masan Consumer's maximum foreign ownership limit (FOL).

According to experts, the listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the FOL lifting to 100 per cent opens up an opportunity for Masan Consumer to attract new capital flows ahead of Vietnam's upgrade to FTSE emerging market status in September.

At the same time, investors have a chance to access a leading fast-moving consumer goods company with operations across multiple essential product categories.

According to Deloitte, the market upgrade could pull in up to $6 billion of foreign capital into Vietnam.

Masan Consumer transferred 1,067.62 million MCH shares from the Unlisted Public Company Market to the exchange on December 25, 2025.

Additionally, in the upcoming review of the MVIS Vietnam Local Index – the benchmark for the Vaneck Vectors Vietnam ETF in Q1 2026 – the index fund, with total assets of approximately VND15.06 trillion ($579.23 million), is expected to add MCH shares with a 6.01 per cent weighting, equivalent to purchasing over 6.46 million shares.

In the first two months of 2026, Masan Consumer reported total revenue of $198.46 million, up 15.2 per cent on-year. Of this, revenue from seasonings climbed 22.8 per cent to $76.15 million.

Personal care and cosmetics saw a 27.7 per cent increase in revenue to $13.42 million. Convenience foods experienced a 10.3 per cent rise in revenue to $58.46 million. Coffee revenue jumped 6.6 per cent to $12.73 million.

Masan Consumer noted that as of February 2026, the seasoning and convenience food segments have rebounded by boosting the new distribution model and brand-building initiatives. Among them, fish sauce contributed nearly 90 per cent of seasoning growth in the first two months. Meanwhile, the premium segment of convenience foods grew 17 per cent on-year.

Home and personal care products continued their growth trajectory. Following a trial period at WinCommerce, these products have been rolled out to general trade. International sales also recorded positive growth in key markets.

According to the plan, Masan Consumer will finalise the list of shareholders for the 2026 AGM on March 20. The meeting is scheduled to be held in April.

Masan Consumer forecasts revenue for 2026 to reach $1.3 – $1.35 billion, representing a growth rate of 11 – 15 per cent. Its profit after tax and before minority interest is expected to climb 10 – 15 per cent to reach $286.54 – $300 million.

MCH shares continue to maintain a long-term upward trend, trading above the 200-day moving average. From March 9 to 17, MCH shares increased by 21.2 per cent, from $5.08 to $6.16 per share, equivalent to a market capitalisation of over $7.98 billion.

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Securities firm Vietcap has assessed the prospect of Masan Consumer (MCH) on listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on December 25.
Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

On December 25, Masan Consumer Corporation (HSX: MCH) officially listed its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX), a pivotal milestone in its strategic growth and value creation roadmap.
Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

Masan Consumer Corporation has appointed Nguyen Truong Kim Phuong as deputy CEO, tasking her with driving growth in its Convenience Foods and Beverages divisions and advancing the company's international expansion.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Masan Consumer foreign ownership FOL SSC stock

Related Contents

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

Domestic fundamentals hold firm as markets reprice global risk

Domestic fundamentals hold firm as markets reprice global risk

Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

Ho Chi Minh City to stabilise essential medicine prices

Ho Chi Minh City to stabilise essential medicine prices

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020