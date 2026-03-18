GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

With support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the programme reestablishes the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) presence in Vietnam and aims to build sustainability reporting capacity among Vietnamese businesses through partnerships with key stakeholders.

Priority work is focused on strengthening policy engagement and improving the collection and use of ESG data to support sustainable outcomes. During 2026, GRI will be engaging extensively with business associations, listed companies and sustainability leaders through national forums and stock exchange events.

A key milestone this year is the launch of the Sustainability Twin transition And Reporting Accelerator Programme, developed by GRI and Ministry of Finance through its Agency for Private Enterprise and corporative Development. The programme will equip small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with practical sustainability reporting tools and guidance, supporting access to global markets and green finance.

The programme will be led by Bao Nguyen. Bao, who managed GRI’s previous Vietnam programme (2017-2020), has a track record in corporate sustainability leadership, working closely with business, government and civil society, including serving for a decade as vice-chair of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Bao Nguyen, GRI country manager Vietnam said, "This is an exciting moment for GRI to expand engagement in Vietnam. As one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role in global value chains, creating both challenges and opportunities for companies – especially SMEs, which form the backbone of the economy."

"Demand for credible sustainability reporting is rising from both global stakeholders and domestic regulators. As a result, more companies are turning to globally recognised reporting standards, such as GRI’s, to strengthen resilience, competitiveness and long-term growth."

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