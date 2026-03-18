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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

March 18, 2026 | 17:16
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On March 18, the Global Reporting Initiative launched a programme to strengthen sustainability reporting practices, enabling companies of all sizes to unlock the benefits of data-driven sustainability insights.
GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

With support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the programme reestablishes the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) presence in Vietnam and aims to build sustainability reporting capacity among Vietnamese businesses through partnerships with key stakeholders.

Priority work is focused on strengthening policy engagement and improving the collection and use of ESG data to support sustainable outcomes. During 2026, GRI will be engaging extensively with business associations, listed companies and sustainability leaders through national forums and stock exchange events.

A key milestone this year is the launch of the Sustainability Twin transition And Reporting Accelerator Programme, developed by GRI and Ministry of Finance through its Agency for Private Enterprise and corporative Development. The programme will equip small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with practical sustainability reporting tools and guidance, supporting access to global markets and green finance.

The programme will be led by Bao Nguyen. Bao, who managed GRI’s previous Vietnam programme (2017-2020), has a track record in corporate sustainability leadership, working closely with business, government and civil society, including serving for a decade as vice-chair of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Bao Nguyen, GRI country manager Vietnam said, "This is an exciting moment for GRI to expand engagement in Vietnam. As one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, Vietnam is playing an increasingly important role in global value chains, creating both challenges and opportunities for companies – especially SMEs, which form the backbone of the economy."

"Demand for credible sustainability reporting is rising from both global stakeholders and domestic regulators. As a result, more companies are turning to globally recognised reporting standards, such as GRI’s, to strengthen resilience, competitiveness and long-term growth."

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Environmental, social, and governance criteria are emerging as essential tools for enterprises to mitigate risk and maintain sustainable operations. Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, CEO of SIB Network and founder of ESGTech Platform, examines the most popular theories to integrate green transformation into the core business models of enterprises.
Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices are becoming critical enablers for businesses to access capital, particularly green credit and green bonds at preferential costs, while strengthening long-term competitiveness.
The use of artificial intelligence to advance ESG goals for businesses The use of artificial intelligence to advance ESG goals for businesses

Vietnam is entering a transformative phase where digital innovation and sustainability are no longer parallel ambitions – they are deeply intertwined. As the country pushes forward with its national AI strategy and commits to net-zero emissions by 2050, businesses are increasingly finding themselves at the intersection of two powerful forces: AI and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) imperatives.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
ESG sustainability reporting GRI SECO sustainable development

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