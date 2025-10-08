VYEA drives CEO training initiative following VPSF 2025

The VYEA unveils VPSF 2025 summary report and 10,000 CEO Training Programme

On October 8 in Hanoi, the VYEA held a press conference to present the summary report of VPSF 2025 and unveil its '10,000 CEO Training Programme' for 2025–2030. The initiative is designed to provide a structured roadmap, practical guidance, and expert support to prepare private sector leaders for the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly integrating economy.

The programme reflects the VYEA’s commitment to implementing the initiatives and pledges made during last month’s VPSF 2025 high-level session, transforming dialogue into tangible support for Vietnam’s emerging business leaders.

The VPSF 2025 summary report was compiled based on input from nearly 6,500 delegates, over 3,000 opinions from the business community across 12 local dialogue sessions nationwide, four thematic sessions, and one high-level session with the direct attendance and guidance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The discussions highlighted critical issues regarding institutions, innovation, international integration, and internal corporate governance. The report proposed many recommendations, notably the CEO training scheme aimed at nurturing a new generation of Vietnamese business leaders with the vision and talent to drive sustainable development.

At the press conference, Dang Hong Anh, chairman of the VYEA and VPSF 2025, said the association will finalise and publish the full report, systematising all recommendations and proposals from the business community.

“This report will be submitted to the government and relevant agencies as a key reference for building, adjusting, and finalising policies. Beyond compiling the recommendations, the association will set up a monitoring mechanism to track their reception and follow-up, working closely with ministries and local authorities to ensure concrete responses and implementation,” he said.

The VYEA plans to create an online, transparent, and regularly updated policy feedback platform, alongside periodic dialogue sessions to track progress and strengthen implementation. The initiative aims to turn VPSF recommendations into actionable policies, address delays, and drive momentum for private sector development.

Kickoff event for the 10,000 CEO Training Programme, 2025–2030

To turn the outcomes of VPSF 2025 into concrete action, the VYEA also unveiled the launch plan for the 10,000 CEO Training Programme.

The initiative follows a three-phase roadmap: Phase 1, in the last quarter of 2025, will pilot the programme with the first 1,000 participants; Phase 2, from 2027 to 2029, will scale up to reach 7,000 participants; and Phase 3, in 2030, will focus on sustainable, widespread impact to achieve the target of training 10,000 CEOs.

“This is a large-scale, long-term scheme, specially designed to combine theory with practice, taught by top experts and successful entrepreneurs. With a focus on the most urgent topics today, it is expected to produce a new generation of CEOs capable of leading their businesses onto the global stage,” said Hong Anh.

The course comprises eight training modules, covering entrepreneurship and corporate culture; business strategy; talent management and human resources; operations and performance management; risk management and legal compliance; financial management; technology, AI, and innovation; and partner engagement, including mergers and acquisitions.

Funding will be split 50/50 between sponsorships and tuition fees. Using the 'Mindset – Toolset – Skillset' approach, the programme provides not just theoretical knowledge but also practical tools and actionable skills that can be immediately applied in businesses.

