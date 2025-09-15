Vietnam Private Sector Economic Forum makes comeback in Hanoi

Numerous province-level dialogues have been held over the last two months in the lead up to VPSF 2025

Following an eight-year hiatus, the forum is being hosted by the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and takes place on September 15-16, gathering more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, experts, and international organisations alongside senior government officials.

Amid the ongoing implementation of the Party’s four key resolution pillars, VPSF 2025 embodies the spirit of close government-business collaboration, contributing to the vision of building a prosperous Vietnam.

The event will feature two main activities: ministerial dialogue sessions on September 15, and high-level plenary session on September 16.

There are four key topics In the ministerial dialogue sessions on September 15. 'Enabling institutions – Empowering enterprises' will focus on removing institutional bottlenecks, improving policy implementation mechanisms, and proposing co-creation initiatives to accelerate reform and ensure a transparent legal environment.

'Science, technology and innovation – Leverage for growth' will emphasise technology application solutions, business model innovation, and global ecosystem integration.

'Sharpening strategic pillars – Reaching global heights' will propose collaborative mechanisms for co-designing national strategies for key industries, boosting integration, and expanding international markets.

'Harnessing inner strength for breakthrough growth' will discuss how to unlock internal capacity and enhance business competitiveness in an increasingly fierce global environment.

The sessions will be joined by renowned speakers, and key representatives from leading enterprises including FPT, MoMo, Secoin, Thien Long, Dragon Capital, Techcombank, and Rynan.

Government bodies participating include the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Education and Training, among others, who will engage in direct dialogue and respond to proposals.

Leading up to the event, over the last two months, 12 local-level dialogue sessions were held nationwide, attracting over 5,000 entrepreneurs and receiving more than 3,000 contributions. Since then, 200 specific recommendations were compiled across the four thematic areas, forming a solid foundation for the upcoming ministerial and high-level discussions to be effective and grounded in real-world needs.

The high-level plenary on September 16 will be opened with remarks from Dang Hong Anh, chairman of the VYEA. The discussions will delve deeper into key issue groups, with a special keynote from a government leader, followed by the announcement and ratification of the VPSF 2025 Joint Declaration, affirming a shared vision and commitment between the state and the business community.

Currently, Vietnam’s private sector comprises over 940,000 enterprises, including more than five million household businesses, contributing approximately half of GDP, over 30 per cent of total state budget revenues, creating jobs for 82 per cent of the national workforce.

Remarkably, the top 500 private enterprises, though representing just 0.075 per cent of all businesses, account for 12 per cent of employment, 28 per cent of total assets, and 18.4 per cent of total private sector revenue. This highlights their leading role and strong ripple effect within the broader economy.

VPSF 2025 serves as a dialogue platform and a launchpad for collaborative policymaking, driving Vietnam’s economic modernisation with the private sector at the forefront.

