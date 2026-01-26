Corporate

VIMC targets higher profit and throughput in 2026

January 26, 2026 | 19:00
(0) user say
Vietnam Maritime Corporation is setting its sights on higher profits as maritime trade and logistics continue to recover. The state-owned shipping group has outlined its business targets for the year ahead.

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) aims to record consolidated pre-tax profit of VND3.23 trillion ($129.2 million) in 2026, up from VND3.07 trillion ($122.8 million) in 2025. The target was announced at a meeting held on January 26 to review the corporation’s 2025 performance and set tasks and objectives for 2026, attended by Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan and representatives of relevant agencies and units.

The group is targeting sea transport volume of 23.7 million tonnes and port throughput of 180.1 million tonnes in 2026, alongside revenue of more than VND22.18 trillion ($887.2 million).

Speaking at the event, Tuan endorsed the tasks set out by VIMC and called on the corporation to prioritise investment, particularly in large-scale and strategic projects such as the Can Gio transshipment port.

VIMC targets higher profit and throughput in 2026
Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan

Tuan also urged VIMC to accelerate restructuring towards a leaner and more efficient organisation, improve governance and supervision, and enhance capital divestment and utilisation. He called on the corporation to innovate its investment approach, prioritise resources for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project, review existing investment plans, and treat science and technology, digital transformation and green transformation as core drivers of production and business to strengthen competitiveness and deepen participation in global supply chains.

In 2025, VIMC reported consolidated pre-tax profit of nearly VND3.07 trillion ($122.8 million), consolidated revenue of VND20.47 trillion ($818.8 million), up 6 per cent on-year, and seaport throughput of 161.9 million tonnes, an increase of 12 per cent on-year.

Nguyen Canh Tinh, chairman of VIMC, said, “The business results for 2025 will be the foundation for the corporation to realise its goal of becoming a leading maritime group in the region, with an integrated port–shipping–logistics ecosystem.”

VIMC targets higher profit and throughput in 2026
Nguyen Canh Tinh, chairman of VIMC

To achieve its targets, the company has outlined six groups of tasks for 2026, including sustainable growth and market and customer development; expansion of integrated logistics services; investment in strategic logistics infrastructure and fleet capacity; development of high-quality workers and the strengthening of VIMC’s corporate culture; and the promotion of digital transformation, green transformation and innovation.

VIMC strengthens twin digital-green transformation VIMC strengthens twin digital-green transformation

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) is prioritising the acceleration of its IT development and digital transformation in its strategy for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2035, aiming to sustain its growth into the future.
VIMC aims for high growth in 2024 despite challenges VIMC aims for high growth in 2024 despite challenges

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) held a meeting on January 4 to review its performance in 2023 and discuss plans to achieve 2024's higher targets.
VIMC to divest state stake to 65 per cent VIMC to divest state stake to 65 per cent

Among the developments at Vietnam Maritime Corporation's (VIMC) AGM on April 16 was the agreement from the shareholders to reduce the state's ownership from the current 99.46 per cent to 65 per cent to encourage future development of the company.
VIMC secures Top 10 Vietnam Gold Star award via its five core values VIMC secures Top 10 Vietnam Gold Star award via its five core values

Throughout its 30-year history, shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) has maintained its solid position in the maritime transport industry, achieving numerous significant accomplishments, particularly the honour of being among the Top 10 Vietnam Gold Star Award winners in 2024.
VIMC celebrates three-decade proud journey of development VIMC celebrates three-decade proud journey of development

Shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) held a ceremony on May 10 in Hanoi to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and received the second-class Labour Medal.

By Bich Thuy

VIMC 2026 growth Business

