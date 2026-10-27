Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

W Signature achieves WELL Coworking Rating

October 27, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
W Signature at Phu My Hung Tower has achieved the WELL Coworking Rating, reflecting W Business Center’s attention to the people who use its spaces every day. The rating supports an approach to workplace design and daily operations that gives health and wellbeing a clear place.

As a leader in bringing WELL principles to coworking in Vietnam, W Signature – a premium flexible coworking space provider in Ho Chi Minh City – applies health and wellbeing considerations to the way its workspace is designed and managed.

Launched in 2024 by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in partnership with The Instant Group, the WELL Coworking Rating is designed for coworking and flexible workspaces. It draws on the WELL Building Standard and includes more than 50 features across its 10 concepts.

These cover air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community. The rating considers workplace design and operational policies that support the health and wellbeing of the people using the space.

For businesses choosing an office, the rating provides an additional reference when considering the working environment alongside location, space and cost.

Working at W Signature

W Signature achieves the WELL Coworking Rating (PR)
Natural light and open views create a more comfortable workday. Photo: W Business Center
W Signature achieves the WELL Coworking Rating (PR)
The workspace at W Signature combines private offices with shared communal areas. Photo: W Business Center

At W Signature, private work areas sit alongside shared spaces, giving members room to focus and opportunities to connect. Meeting rooms support team discussions and meetings with clients, while natural light and open views contribute to the atmosphere of the workspace.

W Signature is also listed on The Instant Group’s platform, where businesses can explore flexible workspace options.

W Signature is located in Phu My Hung Tower, a LEED Gold office building developed by Phu My Hung Development Corporation. The building’s environmental credentials complement the WELL Coworking Rating’s focus on health and wellbeing within the workspace.

For W Signature, this means considering both the building that houses the workspace and how the space is designed and managed for everyday use.

Within the Phu My Hung urban area, the tower connects directly to Crescent Mall, giving members convenient access to dining, shopping and services during the working day.

Choosing a workspace that fits

Choosing an office involves practical decisions about space, budget and how a team works. Privacy, meeting facilities and the comfort of shared areas also shape whether a workspace is a good fit.

The WELL Coworking Rating helps bring health and wellbeing into those considerations, alongside the features businesses already look for in an office.

A flexible workspace can also give businesses room to adapt as their needs change. At W Signature, the combination of private and shared areas supports different activities throughout the working day.

W Signature achieves the WELL Coworking Rating (PR)
Work and gathering areas at W Signature are flexibly arranged to support discussion and connection. Photo: W Business Center

“The WELL Coworking Rating is more than a milestone in standards. For W Signature, the most important value is turning health, comfort and wellbeing criteria into a tangible everyday experience for our members. This is also the direction we are pursuing as we develop the next generation of workspaces,” said Nguyen Thanh Tam, CEO of W Business Center.

For W Signature, the rating provides a framework for keeping wellbeing part of everyday operations, with attention to how members use and experience the workspace.

W Business Center provides flexible offices and coworking spaces in Ho Chi Minh City. Its approach combines thoughtful design with day-to-day support for members. A premium workspace offering, W Signature puts focus on wellbeing and care in everyday operations.

Developed by IWBI in partnership with The Instant Group, the WELL Coworking Rating applies strategies from the WELL Building Standard to coworking and flexible workspaces, with a focus on health and wellbeing.

Media contact

W Business Center

Hotline: 0906 365 638

Website: woffice.vn/w-signature/

Facebook: facebook.com/wofficevn

Email: signature@woffice.vn

W Signature - 8 Hoang Van Thai street, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City
HCM City co-working office space market developing strongly HCM City co-working office space market developing strongly

The flexible office market in HCM City comprising co-working and serviced offices is among the fastest growing in the Asia Pacific, market researchers said.
WeWork plans to cut 4,000 jobs worldwide WeWork plans to cut 4,000 jobs worldwide

US giant co-working space provider WeWork is planning to do a worldwide overhaul by cutting approximately 4,000 jobs as part of an aggressive turnaround plan put in place by SoftBank after it took control of the co-working business this week.
Co-working operators see Viet Nam a hot market Co-working operators see Viet Nam a hot market

UK based Workthere, a website listing platform and brokerage services, has entered the Vietnamese market to help businesses find flexible, co-working and serviced office spaces in a country where co-working has expanded rapidly.
JustCo expands business into Vietnam JustCo expands business into Vietnam

JustCo, a coworking space developer based in Singapore, has expanded its business into the Vietnamese market. Kong Wan Sing, founder and CEO of JustCo, spoke with VIR's Bich Ngoc about the company's plan in Vietnam.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WELL Coworking Rating W Signature Phu My Hung Tower W Business Center Flexible workspace provider International WELL Building Institute Health and wellbeing considerations wellbeing criteria
Hanoi office market to likely to lack supply

Hanoi office market to likely to lack supply

WeWork makes official debut in Vietnam

WeWork makes official debut in Vietnam

Co-working spaces shine  as global giants approach

Co-working spaces shine  as global giants approach

New wave of technology firms and co-working operators start

New wave of technology firms and co-working operators start

Co-working draws foreign operators

Co-working draws foreign operators

Toong opens new co-working space in Ho Chi Minh City

Toong opens new co-working space in Ho Chi Minh City 1

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

VIFC-HCMC membership offers access to Vietnam's capital market

Why Vietnam deal teams may want to prepare for both IPO and sale

Why Vietnam deal teams may want to prepare for both IPO and sale

Vua Nem's profit jumps 127 per cent in first nine months of 2026

Vua Nem's profit jumps 127 per cent in first nine months of 2026

W Signature achieves WELL Coworking Rating

W Signature achieves WELL Coworking Rating

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020