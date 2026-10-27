W Signature achieves WELL Coworking Rating

As a leader in bringing WELL principles to coworking in Vietnam, W Signature – a premium flexible coworking space provider in Ho Chi Minh City – applies health and wellbeing considerations to the way its workspace is designed and managed.

Launched in 2024 by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in partnership with The Instant Group, the WELL Coworking Rating is designed for coworking and flexible workspaces. It draws on the WELL Building Standard and includes more than 50 features across its 10 concepts.

These cover air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community. The rating considers workplace design and operational policies that support the health and wellbeing of the people using the space.

For businesses choosing an office, the rating provides an additional reference when considering the working environment alongside location, space and cost.

Working at W Signature

Natural light and open views create a more comfortable workday. Photo: W Business Center

The workspace at W Signature combines private offices with shared communal areas. Photo: W Business Center

At W Signature, private work areas sit alongside shared spaces, giving members room to focus and opportunities to connect. Meeting rooms support team discussions and meetings with clients, while natural light and open views contribute to the atmosphere of the workspace.

W Signature is also listed on The Instant Group’s platform, where businesses can explore flexible workspace options.

W Signature is located in Phu My Hung Tower, a LEED Gold office building developed by Phu My Hung Development Corporation. The building’s environmental credentials complement the WELL Coworking Rating’s focus on health and wellbeing within the workspace.

For W Signature, this means considering both the building that houses the workspace and how the space is designed and managed for everyday use.

Within the Phu My Hung urban area, the tower connects directly to Crescent Mall, giving members convenient access to dining, shopping and services during the working day.

Choosing a workspace that fits

Choosing an office involves practical decisions about space, budget and how a team works. Privacy, meeting facilities and the comfort of shared areas also shape whether a workspace is a good fit.

The WELL Coworking Rating helps bring health and wellbeing into those considerations, alongside the features businesses already look for in an office.

A flexible workspace can also give businesses room to adapt as their needs change. At W Signature, the combination of private and shared areas supports different activities throughout the working day.

Work and gathering areas at W Signature are flexibly arranged to support discussion and connection. Photo: W Business Center

“The WELL Coworking Rating is more than a milestone in standards. For W Signature, the most important value is turning health, comfort and wellbeing criteria into a tangible everyday experience for our members. This is also the direction we are pursuing as we develop the next generation of workspaces,” said Nguyen Thanh Tam, CEO of W Business Center.

For W Signature, the rating provides a framework for keeping wellbeing part of everyday operations, with attention to how members use and experience the workspace.

W Business Center provides flexible offices and coworking spaces in Ho Chi Minh City. Its approach combines thoughtful design with day-to-day support for members. A premium workspace offering, W Signature puts focus on wellbeing and care in everyday operations.

Developed by IWBI in partnership with The Instant Group, the WELL Coworking Rating applies strategies from the WELL Building Standard to coworking and flexible workspaces, with a focus on health and wellbeing.

Media contact W Business Center Hotline: 0906 365 638 Website: woffice.vn/w-signature/ Facebook: facebook.com/wofficevn Email: signature@woffice.vn W Signature - 8 Hoang Van Thai street, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City

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