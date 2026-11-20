HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference was successfully held on 16 November 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with close to 2,000 participants joining physically and online. The Conference brought together prominent business leaders who shared with participants their invaluable insights under the theme of "Capitalizing on Hong Kong's Strategic Edge in a Changing World". Eddie Yue JP, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority delivered an opening keynote speech while the closing keynote speech was delivered by Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential plc.

The 2026 HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference was successfully held on 16 November 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with close to 2,000 participants joining physically and online.

In his welcoming address, Prof Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges GBS JP, Chairperson of The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), stated that the overarching theme of the Conference, "Capitalizing on Hong Kong's Strategic Edge in a Changing World," comes at a pivotal moment. He noted that, as Hong Kong actively aligns with the Government's strategic roadmap, anchored in its landmark first Five-Year Plan, the city is accelerating its transformation and sharpening its competitive edge. From strengthening its core role as the "Four Centres" and expanding its high-calibre talent pool, to expediting the Northern Metropolis and deepening Greater Bay Area (GBA) integration, Hong Kong is positioning itself as a vital hub for international collaboration while advancing social well-being and public governance. To that end, he said, the programme of the Conference has been carefully designed so that every session directly reinforces these policy priorities, namely Strategic Growth and Trade, GBA Integration and Healthcare Innovation, The Digital Shift and Legal Innovation, and Education, Talent, and Leadership. Together, he added, these interconnected pillars chart a clear course for Building Hong Kong's Next Chapter of Growth.

Lawrence Lam, Chairperson of the 2026 HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference Organizing Committee and Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Ltd, said in his opening remarks that their theme, "Capitalizing on Hong Kong's Strategic Edge in a Changing World", was absolutely timely. He noted that Hong Kong has always been a place of connections, and that the question today was how they could add even greater value to those connections. He added that they were privileged to host 19 esteemed speakers and panellists, alongside a distinguished audience of senior executives joining them both in person and virtually from across Hong Kong, the region, and around the globe. He further expressed confidence that the conference would prove both deeply inspiring and immensely practical, encouraging all guests to ask bold questions, exchange ideas freely, and build meaningful connections that would drive Hong Kong's continued success.

The Presentation of AMD Professors of Practice was also held at the Conference. The two new Professors of Practice this year are:

Prof Helen Chan, Co-founder and CEO, Vita Green Health Products Company Limited

Prof Margaret Cheng JP, Human Resources Director, MTR Corporation Limited

With the concerted efforts of the Conference Organizing Committee under the chairmanship of Lam, the following distinguished speakers were invited to share their wisdom at the conference:

PLENARY SESSION 1: STRATEGIC GROWTH FOR HONG KONG

Session Chairperson:

Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Ltd and Chairperson, Organizing Committee, HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference 2026

Session Keynote Speaker:

Eddie Yue JP, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority

PLENARY SESSION 2: HONG KONG AS A SUPER VALUE ADDER FOR GLOBALIZATION IN A MULTIPOLAR WORLD

Session Chairperson:

Alok Jha, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Ltd

Session Keynote Speaker:

Dr Rocky Tung, Executive Director, Financial Services Development Council

Panelists:

Angelina Cheung JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), HKSAR Government

Ms Michelle Kwok, Managing Director & Head of HK Equity Research, HSBC

Dr Shen Jianguang, VP and Chief Economist, JD Inc

PLENARY SESSION 3: THE DIGITAL SHIFT: ELEVATING BUSINESS WITH TECHNOLOGY

Session Chairperson:

Jonathan Chiu, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong and Member, Organizing Committee, HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference 2026

Speakers:

Brian Sun, Assistant Commissioner (Data Applications), Digital Policy Office

William Ho, Executive Director, Corporate Development, Airport Authority Hong Kong

Yan Hao, General Manager of Marketing and Cooperation for Greater Bay Area, ByteDance

PLENARY SESSION 4: FROM CREATION TO PROTECTION: HONG KONG'S CREATIVE ECONOMY AND LEGAL EDGE

Session Chairperson:

Ms Aveline San, Hong Kong CEO and Banking Head, Citi and Member, Organizing Committee, HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference 2026

Session Keynote Speaker:

Prof The Hon Nick Chan BBS MH JP, Member of Legal Functional Constituency, Legislative Council, HKSAR; Partner, Squire Patton Boggs

Panelists:

Ir Prof Sunny Lee BBS JP, Chairman, Steering Committee of the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Academy Pilot Programme

Ms Rene Yuan, Vice President, CMC Inc.

PLENARY SESSION 5: HEALTHCARE INNOVATION: POWERING HONG KONG'S GROWTH FRONTIER THROUGH GBA INTEGRATION

Session Chairperson:

Dr Maggie Lo, Chief Manager (Life and Health Technology), Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES)

Session Keynote Speaker:

K K Tong, Chief Executive Officer, New Frontier Health (Hong Kong)

Panelists:

Ying Shi, Head of Pharmacy, GBA, New Frontier Health (Hong Kong)

Qiang Lyu, General Manager, AstraZeneca Hong Kong and Macau

Dr Xin Liu, Vice President, MGI Tech

PLENARY SESSION 6: SHAPING TOMORROW: EDUCATION, TALENT, AND LEADERSHIP FOR A CHANGING WORLD

Session Chairperson:

Alex Wong, Deputy CEO, Strategy & Marketing, Hong Kong Representative Office, Huawei International Co. Limited and Member, Organizing Committee, HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference 2026

Speakers:

Prof Frederik Anseel, Dean, HKUST Business School, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Ms Joy Xu, Group Chief People & Culture Officer, DFI Retail Group

Ms Jennie Tung, Global Head, Bain Academy

PLENARY SESSION 7: BUILDING HONG KONG'S NEXT CHAPTER OF GROWTH

Session Chairperson:

Jason Ding, Managing Partner, Greater China, Bain & Company and Member, Organizing Committee, HKMA/HKJC Annual Conference 2026

Closing Keynote Speaker:

Anil Wadhwani, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential plc

Members of the 2026 Annual Conference Organizing Committee include:

Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Ltd (Chairperson)

Jonathan Chiu, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong

Oscar Chow, Executive Director and Vice Chairman, Chevalier Group

Jason Ding, Managing Partner, Greater China, Bain & Company

Aveline San, Hong Kong CEO and Banking Head, Citi

Alex Wong, Deputy CEO, Strategy & Marketing, Hong Kong Representative Office, Huawei International Co. Limited

Carl Wu, Group CEO & Co-founder, New Frontier Group

Peter Yan JP, Director-General, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES)

Title Sponsor: - The Hong Kong Jockey Club Lead Sponsor: - Prudential Hong Kong Limited Grand Sponsors: - AIA Group - DALLOYAU - HKT Limited - Huawei International Co. Limited - MTR Corporation - The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited - Standard Chartered Bank Premium Sponsors: - Hong Yip Holdings Limited - McDonald's Hong Kong Sponsors: - Bain & Company - CLP Power Hong Kong - Crystal International Group - Sino Group - TAL Apparel Webinar Network Sponsor: - HKT Limited

HKMA Website: www.hkma.org.hk/

HKMA Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKMAfb