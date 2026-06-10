Vietnam records huge increase in outbound investment in first five months

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According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnamese companies received investment licences for 85 overseas ventures worth $760.8 million in the first five months of 2026, nearly 2.8 times higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, 10 ventures raised investment capital by an additional $33.8 million, a decrease of 18.7 per cent on-year.

The construction sector forms the largest share of outbound investments with $178.8 million, or 22.5 per cent of the total. Electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air-conditioning supply came in second with $163.8 million, or 20.6 per cent. Transportation and warehousing held third spot with $150.5 million, or 18.9 per cent.

In the first five months of 2026, Vietnamese companies invested in 33 countries and territories. Laos continued to top the ranking with $199.5 million, making up for 25.1 per cent of the total sum. Kyrgyzstan trailed closely behind with $149.9 million, representing 18.9 per cent. The UK ranked third with $82.8 million, accounting for 10.4 per cent.

Other overseas markets are Kazakhstan ($36 million), Cambodia ($32.9 million), the US ($31.9 million), and the British Virgin Islands ($30.1 million).

Vietnam has witnessed a positive increase in outbound investments for the past few years. This reflects that Vietnamese companies have actively explored overseas investment opportunities. In particular, some overseas ventures have generated significant economic and social benefits to the host countries.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam continue the upward trend in the first five months of 2026. Total registered foreign investment reached $24.81 billion in the given period, rising 34.9 per cent on-year. Among them, 1,576 new ventures were licensed, more than doubled from a year ago, with total registered capital hitting $14.84 billion, up 1.7 per cent on-year.

The manufacturing and processing sector topped the list with registered capital of $9.64 billion, accounting for 65 per cent of registered FDI. It was followed by electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air-conditioning supply at $2.45 billion, making up 16.5 per cent. The remaining sector received $2.75 billion, representing 18.5 per cent.

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient Vietnam's outward investment surged in 2025, driven by a sharp rise in newly licensed projects and expanded capital commitments overseas.

Vietnam steps up overseas investment Vietnam’s total outbound investment reached $540.2 million in the first two months of 2026, up 2.3 times on-year, marking a significant expansion of Vietnamese firms’ overseas activities.