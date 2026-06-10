Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam records huge increase in outbound investment in first five months

June 10, 2026 | 13:06
(0) user say
Vietnam’s outbound investment totalled $794.6 million in the first five months of 2026, 2.5 times higher than the same period last year.
Vietnam records huge increase in outbound investment in first five months
Photo: Shutterstock

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnamese companies received investment licences for 85 overseas ventures worth $760.8 million in the first five months of 2026, nearly 2.8 times higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, 10 ventures raised investment capital by an additional $33.8 million, a decrease of 18.7 per cent on-year.

The construction sector forms the largest share of outbound investments with $178.8 million, or 22.5 per cent of the total. Electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air-conditioning supply came in second with $163.8 million, or 20.6 per cent. Transportation and warehousing held third spot with $150.5 million, or 18.9 per cent.

In the first five months of 2026, Vietnamese companies invested in 33 countries and territories. Laos continued to top the ranking with $199.5 million, making up for 25.1 per cent of the total sum. Kyrgyzstan trailed closely behind with $149.9 million, representing 18.9 per cent. The UK ranked third with $82.8 million, accounting for 10.4 per cent.

Other overseas markets are Kazakhstan ($36 million), Cambodia ($32.9 million), the US ($31.9 million), and the British Virgin Islands ($30.1 million).

Vietnam has witnessed a positive increase in outbound investments for the past few years. This reflects that Vietnamese companies have actively explored overseas investment opportunities. In particular, some overseas ventures have generated significant economic and social benefits to the host countries.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam continue the upward trend in the first five months of 2026. Total registered foreign investment reached $24.81 billion in the given period, rising 34.9 per cent on-year. Among them, 1,576 new ventures were licensed, more than doubled from a year ago, with total registered capital hitting $14.84 billion, up 1.7 per cent on-year.

The manufacturing and processing sector topped the list with registered capital of $9.64 billion, accounting for 65 per cent of registered FDI. It was followed by electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air-conditioning supply at $2.45 billion, making up 16.5 per cent. The remaining sector received $2.75 billion, representing 18.5 per cent.

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam's outward investment surged in 2025, driven by a sharp rise in newly licensed projects and expanded capital commitments overseas.
Vietnam steps up overseas investment Vietnam steps up overseas investment

Vietnam’s total outbound investment reached $540.2 million in the first two months of 2026, up 2.3 times on-year, marking a significant expansion of Vietnamese firms’ overseas activities.
Outbound investments accelerate in Q1 Outbound investments accelerate in Q1

Vietnam’s outbound investments continued to gain momentum in the first quarter of 2026, totalling $620 million.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
overseas outbound investment FDI vietnamese businesses overseas investment

Related Contents

VBF members sign 2026-2030 MoU to boost public-private dialogue

VBF members sign 2026-2030 MoU to boost public-private dialogue

Aboitiz eyes deeper investment in Vietnam's energy, food security

Aboitiz eyes deeper investment in Vietnam's energy, food security

Hung Yen strengthens appeal to Japanese investors

Hung Yen strengthens appeal to Japanese investors

Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $3.8bn foreign investment in five months

Ho Chi Minh City attracts over $3.8bn foreign investment in five months

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

Vietnamese manufacturers record a rebound in new orders in May

Vietnamese manufacturers record a rebound in new orders in May

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ Outbound Investment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TraceLink wins ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Award for OPUS multienterprise platform

TraceLink wins ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Award for OPUS multienterprise platform

Utility Global signs first South Korea commercial H2Gen project in Daejeon

Utility Global signs first South Korea commercial H2Gen project in Daejeon

ATR sees strong potential for regional air connectivity in Vietnam

ATR sees strong potential for regional air connectivity in Vietnam

Vietnam and Canada sign initiative to support inclusive and sustainable trade

Vietnam and Canada sign initiative to support inclusive and sustainable trade

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020