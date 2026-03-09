Final-week tasks stressed ahead of NA, People’s Council election

Hanoi – Authorities have been urged to focus on several key tasks in the week leading up to the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, which will take place on March 15, aiming to ensure the voting is conducted democratically and transparently.

Mobile loudspeaker vehicles and banners used to promote the upcoming election in Vinh Vien commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

According to a report of the Government, in the coming days, relevant agencies must further strengthen leadership and direction while closely monitoring the progress of all preparations until the election day. They are required to strictly follow the established plan and legal timeline, review all remaining tasks, clearly assign responsibilities and deadlines, and intensify inspections and supervision to avoid complacency or delays.

Election campaigning is requested to conclude 24 hours before the voting begins, as stipulated by law, ensuring transparency, democracy and full compliance with legal regulations.

Authorities are also required to continue reviewing, updating and finalising the voter lists until the start of voting, promptly addressing any changes. Voters must be clearly classified by categories such as permanent, temporary and mobile residents.

Special attention must be given to groups such as workers in industrial parks, university students, the elderly, people with disabilities, ethnic minority communities and voters living in specific or remote areas, ensuring that all eligible citizens can fully exercise their voting rights.

Communication efforts will be stepped up through perse forms of outreach tailored to different localities, with greater use of information technology and digital platforms to raise public awareness and encourage voters to participate fully in accordance with regulations.

Meanwhile, all necessary logistical, technical and security conditions for the election day must be completed before March 10, including printing and distributing ballots, voter cards and related documents, as well as preparing ballot boxes, official seals and other equipment.

Local authorities are also required to develop appropriate arrangements for special areas and ensure the proper use of mobile ballot boxes where necessary. At the same time, security and order must be strictly maintained, with contingency plans prepared to address possible incidents. Complaints and denunciations related to the election must be promptly resolved to prevent potential hotspots.

In addition, the entire election process at the commune level, particularly the operation of polling teams, must be carefully reviewed. Officials must fully understand procedures related to vote counting, the preparation of records, handling unexpected situations and compiling results in order to prevent errors.

Early voting must be conducted in accordance with approved plans, while ballot boxes and documents must be securely sealed, stored and protected until counting begins.

Authorities are also requested to prepare contingency plans to respond to natural disasters, technical disruptions, communication breakdowns or complex security situations that could affect the election process.

Inspections and supervision will be further strengthened, with agencies required to maintain strict reporting mechanisms until the election concludes. Ministries, sectors and localities must promptly rectify any shortcomings during the implementation of election-related tasks to ensure the election is conducted democratically, legally, safely, economically and successfully.