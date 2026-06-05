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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TrendAI joins Anthropic's Project Glasswing to identify and remediate software vulnerabilities

June 05, 2026 | 09:46
(0) user say
TrendAI, the enterprise AI security unit of Trend Micro, has announced its participation in Anthropic's Project Glasswing, a collaboration aimed at identifying and remediating software vulnerabilities using advanced AI capabilities.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced its participation in Project Glasswing, an initiative focused on helping organizations identify and address vulnerabilities in critical software systems.

As part of the program, TrendAI™ will use Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview to support the review and analysis of software code, helping threat intelligence researchers turn accelerated vulnerability discovery into coordinated disclosure, prioritized remediation, and measurable risk reduction through vulnerability shielding and virtual patching.

AI is dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery. TrendAI™ views this as a positive signal for the industry – it is part of the broader, collaborative ecosystem TrendAI™ has been actively contributing to for decades alongside organizations like Anthropic.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "We're aligned with Anthropic's goals of using AI to make all software more secure. Organizations increasingly depend on software that operates at tremendous scale and supports critical business functions. Project Glasswing represents an important opportunity to explore how advanced AI can help software providers identify vulnerabilities earlier and improve the security and resilience of the systems customers depend on every day."

TrendAI™ joins a growing community of organizations participating in Project Glasswing to better understand how frontier and advanced AI models can support defensive security efforts and improve the security of critical software infrastructure.

Insights gained through the program will contribute to informing the broader industry efforts to strengthen the security of the digital ecosystem.

https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

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TagTag:
TrendAI Anthropic's Project Glasswing software vulnerabilities advanced AI capabilities collaboration efforts

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