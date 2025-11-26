Corporate

VIR to host forum on innovation-led sustainable development

November 26, 2025 | 15:23
(0) user say
As Vietnam’s new growth drivers are increasingly shaped by the private sector, innovation, and science-technology, VIR is hosting a conference that will provide a platform for businesses to share implementation experiences and co-develop solutions that amplify sustainable value amid global volatility.
Sustainable Development 2025 Conference: Motivators for a sustainable era

The Sustainable Development 2025 Conference: Motivators for a Sustainable Era will take place in Hanoi on November 27, aiming to analyse the effectiveness of practical solutions from the business community and assess corresponding government support policies as Vietnam accelerates its shift towards sustainable growth.

In the current international climate, the government has made far-reaching strategic adjustments aligned with its sustainable development goals, centred on four key orientations: strengthening the private sector as a core economic driver, fostering an environment that encourages business innovation, advancing science-technology capacity, and increasing investment in high-tech research and application to enhance competitiveness.

The conference will provide an opportunity to exchange and share effective solutions and scalable actions within the business community through keynote addresses from leaders of ministries and agencies, along with presentations by executives from Siemens and SABECO.

Panel Discussion 1 - 'Policy Drivers' will feature speakers from the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development, the United Nations Development Programme Vietnam, CME Solar, Duy Tan Recycling, and PwC Vietnam.

Panel Discussion 2 - 'Inclusive and Comprehensive Implementation' will explore the role of private enterprises in executing development strategies aligned with the 'four pillar resolutions', as well as transformation and high-tech application solutions that help spread sustainable values across the community. Insights will be shared by leaders from Siemens, Keppel Vietnam, Tien Phong Plastic, AEON Vietnam, and Exness Investment Bank.

To mark the occasion, a medal ceremony will be held to honour domestic and international enterprises and foreign associations that have accompanied the country's sustainable development.

The event will take place from 8am–12pm on November 27 at the Pullman Hanoi Hotel, 40 Cat Linh street, Dong Da ward, Hanoi

Optimism strong for Vietnam’s business-friendly environment Optimism strong for Vietnam’s business-friendly environment

Investor confidence is returning to Vietnam, accompanied by rising expectations for a more transparent, modern, and business-friendly environment.
Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources Circular solutions help Vietnamese farmers turn by-products into resources

Helvetas Vietnam has introduced innovations that contribute to waste reduction, increased farmer income, and sustainable agriculture.
New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture New Vietnam–Australia network aims to advance smart agriculture

The Vietnam – Australia Sustainable Agriculture Network (VASAN) has been launched to promote collaboration in sustainable farming practices between academia and industry.

By Nguyen Huong

sustainable development

