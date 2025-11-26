VIR to host forum on innovation-led sustainable development

The Sustainable Development 2025 Conference: Motivators for a Sustainable Era will take place in Hanoi on November 27, aiming to analyse the effectiveness of practical solutions from the business community and assess corresponding government support policies as Vietnam accelerates its shift towards sustainable growth.

In the current international climate, the government has made far-reaching strategic adjustments aligned with its sustainable development goals, centred on four key orientations: strengthening the private sector as a core economic driver, fostering an environment that encourages business innovation, advancing science-technology capacity, and increasing investment in high-tech research and application to enhance competitiveness.

The conference will provide an opportunity to exchange and share effective solutions and scalable actions within the business community through keynote addresses from leaders of ministries and agencies, along with presentations by executives from Siemens and SABECO.

Panel Discussion 1 - 'Policy Drivers' will feature speakers from the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development, the United Nations Development Programme Vietnam, CME Solar, Duy Tan Recycling, and PwC Vietnam.

Panel Discussion 2 - 'Inclusive and Comprehensive Implementation' will explore the role of private enterprises in executing development strategies aligned with the 'four pillar resolutions', as well as transformation and high-tech application solutions that help spread sustainable values across the community. Insights will be shared by leaders from Siemens, Keppel Vietnam, Tien Phong Plastic, AEON Vietnam, and Exness Investment Bank.

To mark the occasion, a medal ceremony will be held to honour domestic and international enterprises and foreign associations that have accompanied the country's sustainable development.

The event will take place from 8am–12pm on November 27 at the Pullman Hanoi Hotel, 40 Cat Linh street, Dong Da ward, Hanoi

