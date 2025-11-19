VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

The 16th International Woodworking Industry Fair in Vietnam (VietnamWood 2025) is taking place from November 19–22 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Spanning 13,500 square metres, the expo will host over 320 exhibitors across nearly 800 booths from 27 countries and territories, including Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United States, and Vietnam.

Leveraging trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and various free trade agreements, together with Vietnam’s strategic market-access advantages, the exhibition creates expanded opportunities for businesses to grow internationally and strengthen global competitiveness.

This year’s edition emphasises smarter, cleaner, and more circular manufacturing. Exhibitors are showcasing the latest breakthroughs in digital production, sustainable materials, energy-saving automation, and precision engineering – offering visitors a comprehensive view of the modern woodworking value chain, from raw materials and machinery to finishing systems and integrated design.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge machinery such as high-speed saws, planers, advanced drilling and cutting systems, integrated CNC production lines, along with eco-certified materials including MDF, particleboard, plywood, and other sustainable consumables.

Sustainability remains at the forefront of VietnamWood 2025, underscoring the importance of circular materials, green manufacturing, and carbon-reduction solutions – key factors for ensuring long-term export competitiveness.

Vietnamese suppliers are currently facing challenges as wood products struggle to remain competitive in the US and other key export markets. A panel discussion at the expo will examine strategies to boost research and development, drive product innovation, and adopt smarter design and manufacturing models to enhance competitiveness and open new markets.

Another session will focus on helping Vietnamese businesses meet stricter sustainability requirements in the EU, while additional sessions will guide companies in adapting to evolving regulations and customer expectations worldwide.

