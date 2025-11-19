Corporate

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

November 19, 2025 | 15:46
(0) user say
International and local companies are gathering at VietnamWood 2025 to explore the industry’s accelerating shift towards automation, digitalisation, and sustainable production.
VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

The 16th International Woodworking Industry Fair in Vietnam (VietnamWood 2025) is taking place from November 19–22 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Spanning 13,500 square metres, the expo will host over 320 exhibitors across nearly 800 booths from 27 countries and territories, including Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United States, and Vietnam.

Leveraging trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and various free trade agreements, together with Vietnam’s strategic market-access advantages, the exhibition creates expanded opportunities for businesses to grow internationally and strengthen global competitiveness.

This year’s edition emphasises smarter, cleaner, and more circular manufacturing. Exhibitors are showcasing the latest breakthroughs in digital production, sustainable materials, energy-saving automation, and precision engineering – offering visitors a comprehensive view of the modern woodworking value chain, from raw materials and machinery to finishing systems and integrated design.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge machinery such as high-speed saws, planers, advanced drilling and cutting systems, integrated CNC production lines, along with eco-certified materials including MDF, particleboard, plywood, and other sustainable consumables.

Sustainability remains at the forefront of VietnamWood 2025, underscoring the importance of circular materials, green manufacturing, and carbon-reduction solutions – key factors for ensuring long-term export competitiveness.

Vietnamese suppliers are currently facing challenges as wood products struggle to remain competitive in the US and other key export markets. A panel discussion at the expo will examine strategies to boost research and development, drive product innovation, and adopt smarter design and manufacturing models to enhance competitiveness and open new markets.

Another session will focus on helping Vietnamese businesses meet stricter sustainability requirements in the EU, while additional sessions will guide companies in adapting to evolving regulations and customer expectations worldwide.

Wood industry faces mounting challenges amid US tariff pressure Wood industry faces mounting challenges amid US tariff pressure

Vietnam’s wood industry faces mounting export challenges as US tariffs, rising logistics costs, and slowing global demand squeeze profits and cloud the outlook for the rest of 2025.
Timber sector seeks solutions to VAT refunds Timber sector seeks solutions to VAT refunds

Billions of VND in delayed VAT refunds are leaving Vietnam's timber enterprises short of capital for reinvestment, stalling production, and directly threatening the livelihoods of millions of people across the country.
Favourable tariff outlook offers boost for Vietnamese exporters Favourable tariff outlook offers boost for Vietnamese exporters

As Vietnam and the United States advance towards a reciprocal trade agreement, expectations are growing for tariff cuts that could strengthen key export sectors and improve prospects for Vietnamese stocks.

By Thanh Van

wood processing sector VietnamWood 2025 sustainable production Circular manufacturing Sustainability requirements

