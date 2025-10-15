VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

The programme examines the overall relationship between Vietnam and Japan, which recently marked the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties. Built on strong economic links and significant collaboration in education and healthcare, the partnership has also deepened through cultural exchanges, people-to-people connections, and active cooperation between localities.

The talk show offers a comprehensive overview of Vietnam-Japan bilateral ties, examining emerging strategic pillars, the critical role of key organisations, and the contributions of businesses in strengthening the partnership.

The talk show will see the participation of high-level speakers:

- Mr. Ito Naoki - Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam

- Dr. Dang Quang Tan - Director General of the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Health

- Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan - Deputy Director General, Foreign Investment Agency, Ministry of Finance

- Mr. Benjamin Ping - General Manager of Takeda Vietnam Pharmaceuticals

The talk show is widely covered across VIR's print and digital platforms. We warmly invite our readers to tune in.