VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

October 15, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
VIR hosted a talk show on October 15 on Vietnam-Japan relations, exploring the current state of ties and future opportunities for cooperation.

The programme examines the overall relationship between Vietnam and Japan, which recently marked the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties. Built on strong economic links and significant collaboration in education and healthcare, the partnership has also deepened through cultural exchanges, people-to-people connections, and active cooperation between localities.

VIR hosting “Vietnam-Japan Relations: New Drivers, New Heights” talk show

The talk show offers a comprehensive overview of Vietnam-Japan bilateral ties, examining emerging strategic pillars, the critical role of key organisations, and the contributions of businesses in strengthening the partnership.

The talk show will see the participation of high-level speakers:

- Mr. Ito Naoki - Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam

- Dr. Dang Quang Tan - Director General of the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Health

- Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan - Deputy Director General, Foreign Investment Agency, Ministry of Finance

- Mr. Benjamin Ping - General Manager of Takeda Vietnam Pharmaceuticals

The talk show is widely covered across VIR's print and digital platforms. We warmly invite our readers to tune in.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

VIR talk show Vietnam

