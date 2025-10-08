Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

October 08, 2025 | 18:30
(0) user say
Vietnam and Japan are expected to see increasing ties in joint research initiatives, technology commercialisation, startup promotion, high-quality human resources, and AI infrastructure development.

Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung led a delegation to Japan from October 2-5, implementing a series of bilateral and multilateral activities to promote cooperation between the state, scientists, and enterprises.

The visit also presented Vietnam's strategic orientation on AI, semiconductors, and digital transformation.

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation
Minister Nguyen Manh Hung Adachi Masashi and Japan's State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Adachi Masahi discussed cooperation. Photo: MST

During Hung's meeting with Adachi Masashi, Japan's State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in key areas such as AI infrastructure, big data, digital transformation, and information security.

Minister Hung said that Vietnam has identified AI and mobile infrastructure as strategic pillars in its national digital transformation. Vietnam wishes to closely coordinate with the Japanese government and businesses in building AI infrastructure, developing personnel, and promoting technology transfer in a practical and effective manner.

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation
Nguyen Manh Hung and Adachi Masashi. Photo: MST

The Japanese side expressed its willingness to support Vietnam in developing digital infrastructure, sharing experiences in IT management, and creating favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to connect and expand cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese minister also had a meeting with the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). JST president Kazuhito Hashimoto acknowledged Minister Hung for supporting the JST's NEXUS programme, a major initiative to boost scientific collaboration with ASEAN.

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation
Minister Nguyen Manh Hung at the meeting with the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). Photo: MST

They agreed to make semiconductors the central focus of their cooperation. Vietnam will send young researchers to Japan to join joint semiconductor research initiatives.

He added that Vietnam hopes that the two sides can expand into advanced packaging, and both sides will work to co-finance term five- to ten-year projects with higher investment levels.

Beyond semiconductors, Minister Hung suggested expanding cooperation into other strategic areas and supporting commercialization of research outcomes in both countries to maximize the innovation potential of the two countries.

At the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo, the minister participated in a roundtable on state, scientist, and enterprise cooperation organised by the embassy in coordination with FPT Japan and the Vietnamese Association of Digital Transformation in Japan (VADX Japan).

The event was attended by Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, and businessmen in Japan, with presentations from the Tokyo University of Science, and comments from Nafosted Fund, FPT Semiconductor, OMIGROUP, and the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hung said that the Vietnamese government has identified semiconductor chips as a strategic technology. "The government will accompany and support Vietnamese scientists in developing core technologies for the country's development," he said.

During the working trip, the Vietnamese delegation also attended the 22nd Science and Technology in Society Forum (STS Forum) with the theme "Looking to the world 2030 and beyond: The future of science, technology and humanity" at the Kyoto International Conference Centre. The forum focused discussions on AI, sustainable development, climate change and science and technology diplomacy, with sessions for senior leaders.

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation
Minister Nguyen Manh Hung attended the STS Forum. Photo: MST

The forum attracted more than 1,500 delegates from more than 100 countries, including 14 Nobel laureates and the participation of the Emperor and Empress of Japan at the opening plenary session.

On this occasion, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung also visited Nagoya to visit the Station AI Nagoya Innovation Centre - a public-private partnership model between Aichi Prefecture and SoftBank. Station AI Nagoya is expected to become Japan's leading startup incubation centre, aiming to incubate 1,000 startups by 2029.

The delegation also visited HachiX Company, a startup founded by Vietnamese citizens living in Nagoya, operating in AI, embedded systems, and the Internet of Things. The minister praised the spirit of innovation and hoped that HachiX would take the lead in the Edge AI trend and expand product cooperation between the two countries. He assigned units of the ministry to coordinate with HachiX to link with the Nafosted Fund and the Department of Innovation to promote applied research and connect Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises in automation and AI solutions.

Vietnam, Japan partner to develop startups, innovative companies Vietnam, Japan partner to develop startups, innovative companies

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on innovation cooperation has been signed, under which Japan will help Vietnam develop startups and innovative companies within the 8th phase of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative.
Vietnam, Japan step up cooperation in energy transition Vietnam, Japan step up cooperation in energy transition

Vietnam and Japan should continue their close cooperation in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 26.
Vietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership Vietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973, and bilateral ties have developed in the time since and are currently at their best stage to date, developing strongly and comprehensively in all fields.
Vietnam, Japan's Kyushu region boost human resources cooperation Vietnam, Japan's Kyushu region boost human resources cooperation

A forum to promote cooperation in training and providing high-quality human resources between localities and businesses in Vietnam and the Kyushu region of Japan was hosted by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka prefecture on May 28.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam japan cooperation science and technology innovation digital transformation

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Vietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Japan step up cooperation in energy transition

Vietnam, Japan step up cooperation in energy transition

Vietnam, Japan partner to develop startups, innovative companies

Vietnam, Japan partner to develop startups, innovative companies

Vietnam, Japan issue joint statement toward opening new era in bilateral extensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Japan issue joint statement toward opening new era in bilateral extensive strategic partnership

Vietnam, Japan hold environmental policy dialogue

Vietnam, Japan hold environmental policy dialogue

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

Vietnam to be reclassified from frontier to secondary emerging market status

Vietnam to be reclassified from frontier to secondary emerging market status

Cultural tourism as a full-fledged industry

Cultural tourism as a full-fledged industry

Accelerating action and transformation for agroecology in Mekong Delta

Accelerating action and transformation for agroecology in Mekong Delta

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Vietnam’s 2025 trade turnover could surpass $900 billion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months

Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020