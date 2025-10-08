Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung led a delegation to Japan from October 2-5, implementing a series of bilateral and multilateral activities to promote cooperation between the state, scientists, and enterprises.

The visit also presented Vietnam's strategic orientation on AI, semiconductors, and digital transformation.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung Adachi Masashi and Japan's State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Adachi Masahi discussed cooperation. Photo: MST

During Hung's meeting with Adachi Masashi, Japan's State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in key areas such as AI infrastructure, big data, digital transformation, and information security.

Minister Hung said that Vietnam has identified AI and mobile infrastructure as strategic pillars in its national digital transformation. Vietnam wishes to closely coordinate with the Japanese government and businesses in building AI infrastructure, developing personnel, and promoting technology transfer in a practical and effective manner.

Nguyen Manh Hung and Adachi Masashi. Photo: MST

The Japanese side expressed its willingness to support Vietnam in developing digital infrastructure, sharing experiences in IT management, and creating favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to connect and expand cooperation.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese minister also had a meeting with the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). JST president Kazuhito Hashimoto acknowledged Minister Hung for supporting the JST's NEXUS programme, a major initiative to boost scientific collaboration with ASEAN.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung at the meeting with the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST). Photo: MST

They agreed to make semiconductors the central focus of their cooperation. Vietnam will send young researchers to Japan to join joint semiconductor research initiatives.

He added that Vietnam hopes that the two sides can expand into advanced packaging, and both sides will work to co-finance term five- to ten-year projects with higher investment levels.

Beyond semiconductors, Minister Hung suggested expanding cooperation into other strategic areas and supporting commercialization of research outcomes in both countries to maximize the innovation potential of the two countries.

At the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo, the minister participated in a roundtable on state, scientist, and enterprise cooperation organised by the embassy in coordination with FPT Japan and the Vietnamese Association of Digital Transformation in Japan (VADX Japan).

The event was attended by Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, and businessmen in Japan, with presentations from the Tokyo University of Science, and comments from Nafosted Fund, FPT Semiconductor, OMIGROUP, and the Institute of Posts and Telecommunications Technology.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hung said that the Vietnamese government has identified semiconductor chips as a strategic technology. "The government will accompany and support Vietnamese scientists in developing core technologies for the country's development," he said.

During the working trip, the Vietnamese delegation also attended the 22nd Science and Technology in Society Forum (STS Forum) with the theme "Looking to the world 2030 and beyond: The future of science, technology and humanity" at the Kyoto International Conference Centre. The forum focused discussions on AI, sustainable development, climate change and science and technology diplomacy, with sessions for senior leaders.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung attended the STS Forum. Photo: MST

The forum attracted more than 1,500 delegates from more than 100 countries, including 14 Nobel laureates and the participation of the Emperor and Empress of Japan at the opening plenary session.

On this occasion, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung also visited Nagoya to visit the Station AI Nagoya Innovation Centre - a public-private partnership model between Aichi Prefecture and SoftBank. Station AI Nagoya is expected to become Japan's leading startup incubation centre, aiming to incubate 1,000 startups by 2029.

The delegation also visited HachiX Company, a startup founded by Vietnamese citizens living in Nagoya, operating in AI, embedded systems, and the Internet of Things. The minister praised the spirit of innovation and hoped that HachiX would take the lead in the Edge AI trend and expand product cooperation between the two countries. He assigned units of the ministry to coordinate with HachiX to link with the Nafosted Fund and the Department of Innovation to promote applied research and connect Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises in automation and AI solutions.

