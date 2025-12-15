Corporate

SEAX Global buys stake in Interlink to boost ASEAN growth

December 15, 2025 | 10:56
(0) user say
This strategic investment aims to leverage Interlink's infrastructure for faster market entry and service delivery across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2025 - SEAX Global (“SEAX”), a leading wholesale connectivity provider in Southeast Asia, today announced it has acquired a major stake in Interlink Telecom Public Company Limited (“ITEL”), a prominent Thai fixed network telecommunications provider.

This acquisition consolidates SEAX’s presence across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and now Thailand, integrating ITEL’s nationwide fiber network infrastructure and telecommunications licences with SEAX’s regional subsea and terrestrial networks. By leveraging ITEL’s on-ground operational capabilities alongside SEAX’s cross-border reach, customers can expect faster deployment timelines, greater service flexibility, and more seamless regional connectivity.

ITEL Global, a new subsidiary formed to serve international requirements from both local and major global clientele, will continue managing operations within Thailand, preserving its local expertise and market familiarity while aligning with SEAX’s broader regional strategy to deliver a network footprint with unparalleled coverage, improved reliability, and a customer-centric approach throughout Southeast Asia.

Louis Teng, Group CEO of SEAX Global, said, "By bringing together our regional networks with ITEL’s deep local expertise in Thailand, we’re creating a powerful, customer-focused platform that can keep pace with the rapid digital transformation underway in ASEAN. This partnership enables us to deliver robust, low-latency connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and digital ecosystems seeking seamless cross-border service."

Dr. Nuttanai Anuntarumporn, Group CEO of Interlink Telecom, added, "Thailand’s digital infrastructure is evolving swiftly, and through collaboration with SEAX, we have the opportunity to become a regional seamless connectivity provider, developing and operating high-performance cross-border infrastructure connecting Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. Together, we will jointly build and operate this infrastructure, integrate our networks, and deliver seamless regional connectivity across ASEAN.

McKinsey highlights that Southeast Asia’s digital economy is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20%, fuelled by rising digital adoption across businesses and consumers, and expanding digital services including cloud computing and online payments. This surge is driving robust demand for reliable fibre connectivity and cross-border data solutions critical for digital platforms, OTT providers, and multinational enterprises.

This strategic expansion creates an integrated end-to-end regional connectivity platform, improving network coverage, reliability, and service flexibility. SEAX’s SIJORI hub, covering Singapore, Johor Bahru, and Batam, complements Interlink’s Thailand network, critical as digital economy growth accelerates, especially via data centre and AI-related services.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SEAX Global

SEAX Global southeast asia Connectivity provider infrastructure

