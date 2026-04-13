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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vingroup launches Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed rail project

April 13, 2026 | 10:46
(0) user say
The Vietnamese conglomerate commenced development of the intercity rail line connecting the capital to the northeastern coastal province.

QUANG NINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 April 2026 - The People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province, in coordination with Vingroup and the People's Committees of Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Bac Ninh, today officially launches the Hanoi – Quang Ninh high-speed railway project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. With a maximum design speed of up to 350 km/h, the project will shorten travel time between the two localities by five to seven times, to approximately 23 minutes.

The launch ceremony for the Hanoi – Quang Ninh high-speed railway project is part of a series of activities celebrating the successful election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term, aimed at creating momentum for a new phase of development.

The event was attended by Le Minh Hung, Politburo Member and Prime Minister; Pham Minh Chinh, former Politburo Member and former Prime Minister; Pham Gia Tuc, Politburo Member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister; Nguyen Hoa Binh, former Politburo Member and former Standing Deputy Prime Minister; Luong Tam Quang, Politburo Member and Minister of Public Security; along with leaders of central ministries, agencies, and localities.

The Hanoi – Quang Ninh high-speed railway project is developed by VinSpeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development Joint Stock Company, a member of Vingroup, with a total investment of over VND 147 trillion, equivalent to more than USD 5.6 billion, excluding land clearance costs.

The project spans four localities: Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh, with a total length of 120.2 km. It is designed as a double-track, standard-gauge (1,435 mm), fully electrified railway, with a maximum operating speed of up to 350 km/h. The section passing through Hanoi will operate at a maximum speed of 120 km/h. The project is expected to deploy the latest generation of high-speed trains, alongside world-class signaling, communications, and equipment systems supplied by Siemens Mobility (Germany), with a roadmap for technology transfer to VinSpeed during operations.

The starting point of the line will be at Co Loa Station, located within the Vietnam National Exhibition Center, Vinhomes Global Gate Hanoi urban area. The terminal station will be Ha Long Station, located within Globe Forest Park, Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, Quang Ninh. The route will include three intermediate stations at Gia Binh (Bac Ninh), Ninh Xa (Hai Phong), and Yen Tu (Quang Ninh), as well as one depot located at the Ha Long terminal station.

According to plan, the project is expected to be completed and enter commercial operation in 2028, reducing travel time from Hanoi to Quang Ninh by five to seven times, from over two hours to approximately 23 minutes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bui Van Khang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ninh Province, stated: "The Hanoi – Quang Ninh high-speed railway is a mega-project that carries significant expectations. It demonstrates the capacity and strong commitment of the investor, and stands as clear evidence of the increasingly deep participation of the private sector in critical national infrastructure. We are committed to continuing close coordination with central ministries and the investor throughout project implementation; proactively addressing any arising challenges; and ensuring land clearance, resettlement, and all necessary conditions are in place for the project to be delivered on schedule and to the highest quality standards."

As the first inter-regional high-speed railway project to be implemented in Vietnam, the Hanoi –Quang Ninh line is expected to create strong momentum for the Northern Key Economic Region, while marking a significant step toward a new era of accelerated development, contributing to the realization of the Party's and Government's determination to enhance national competitiveness.

Representing the investor, Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vingroup, shared: "Today's launch ceremony for the Hanoi – Quang Ninh high-speed railway affirms Vingroup's strong commitment to contributing to infrastructure development, steadily building a modern, internationally-standardized transport infrastructure system, thereby supporting socio-economic growth and improving the quality of life for the Vietnamese people."

Michael Peter, Global CEO of Siemens Mobility, shared: "We are committed to bring to Vietnam the world's most advanced, safest, and most efficient high-speed rail system with proven track record across the globe. Every day, our trains run around one million kilometers, three times the distance to the moon, with an unbeaten safety record. Each train is developed fully digitally, delivering maximum energy efficiency and a superior passenger experience. Siemens is committed to deliver a close and sustainable partnership with Vingroup, where we envision a true win-win partnership, including an extensive technology transfer program. We will build and service these trains together, creating a new railway ecosystem in Vietnam."

The Hanoi – Quang Ninh high-speed railway is the second project undertaken by VinSpeed. In December 2025, VinSpeed officially broke ground of the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway line in Ho Chi Minh City, which is also expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The consecutive rollout of two high-speed railway projects in both the northern and southern regions not only affirms VinSpeed's strong execution capabilities, but also lays the foundation for the development of a multi-billion-dollar railway and supporting industries ecosystem, contributing to elevating Vietnam's position and competitiveness on the global stage.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vingroup

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TagTag:
Vingroup Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed rail

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