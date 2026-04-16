VinSpace plans first nano-satellite launch in 2027

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According to Vingroup's 2025 Annual Report, VinSpace is developing cleanroom facilities, testing equipment, and ground station systems to ensure project timelines are met.

In parallel, the company is strengthening research collaboration and satellite technology applications with both domestic and international partners to build a comprehensive technical, operational, and commercial ecosystem.

On that basis, VinSpace aims to commercialise satellite applications for telecommunications, remote sensing, and related fields, gradually expanding its market and establishing a foundation for long-term growth.

Established in November last year, VinSpace has a registered capital of VND300 billion ($11.54 million). The company operates in the field of space technology, focusing on the research and development of Vietnamese-made nano-satellite constellations to provide telecommunications, remote sensing, and other applications.

Vingroup owner Pham Nhat Vuong currently holds a 71 per cent stake in VinSpace. Vingroup itself is the second-largest shareholder, owning a 19 per cent stake. The remainder belongs to the billionaire's sons.

Besides VinSpace, Vingroup's ecosystem also owns many technology companies such as VinRobotics (industrial robots), VinSmart Future (software), VCSS (cybersecurity), VinDynamics (humanoid robots), and VinMotion (robotics technology).

Billionaire pours $8.5 million into new aerospace company VinSpace Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong has established an aerospace company named VinSpace by contributing VND213 billion ($8.5 million), equivalent to 71 per cent of the company's capital.

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