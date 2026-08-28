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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast expands VF 8 electric SUV into Middle East

August 28, 2026 | 15:30
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Automotive manufacturer VinFast introduced its VF 8 battery electric SUV into Middle Eastern automotive markets, targetting regional drivers transitioning to zero-emission passenger transport options.

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – The Middle East's EV market is growing quickly, but it remains far from saturated. Electric car sales in the region reached about 75,000 units in 2025, up more than 40% year on year, according to the International Energy Agency[1]. The UAE alone accounted for almost half of regional EV sales, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar together represented nearly 45% of regional demand.

Photo (28).jpg

With more buyers moving from curiosity to consideration, the next question is what makes an EV feel like a natural replacement for a conventional car. For the VinFast VF 8, the answer comes down to three things: SUV performance, a comfort-focused cabin and an ownership package that goes well beyond the showroom.

SUV performance that means business

The Middle East has a long-standing appetite for SUVs, and the VF 8 speaks that language in electric form. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces up to 402 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque in the Plus version, while the Eco delivers 349 horsepower and 500 Nm.

The numbers translate into brisk performance, with the VF 8 Plus targeting 0-100 km/h in less than 5.5 seconds and the Eco at 5.9 seconds. Both versions use an 87.7-kWh usable battery, with claimed NEDC ranges of up to 476 km for the Plus and 493 km for the Eco. DC fast charging from 10% to 70% takes a listed 31 minutes.

Going electric does not require giving up the urge to put your foot down. Actual range and performance will vary with driving style, passengers, load, tires, weather and road conditions.

A cabin that takes comfort seriously

Performance may get attention, but the cabin is where drivers spend most of their time. The VF 8 comes with a 15.6-inch infotainment display, two-zone automatic climate control, air-quality control and cabin filtration with an air ionizer.

The Plus adds 12-way powered driver's seat adjustment with heating, ventilation and memory, alongside a heated and ventilated front passenger seat and heated, ventilated and reclining rear seats. A panoramic sunroof, heated power-adjustable steering wheel and 10-speaker audio system with a subwoofer round out the package.

The technology continues through the companion app, which supports remote vehicle controls, driver profiles, driving statistics and vehicle diagnostics. Over-the-air updates can also deliver software improvements without a workshop visit.

Ownership support that lasts beyond the test drive

A fast-growing EV market also means buyers are asking practical questions surrounding ownership: charging, servicing, repairs and battery longevity.

The VF 8 addresses those concerns with a 10-year or 200,000-km vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty. The package also includes five years or 100,000 km of free service, 24/7 mobile services and roadside assistance, access to DC fast charging and a parts supply target of 24 hours in key markets.

VinFast is also expanding the infrastructure behind that promise. At its 2026 Global Business Conference, the company signed MOUs with 29 aftersales partners, including partners serving the Middle East, and set a target of more than 1,100 service workshops globally in 2026.

For a region where EV adoption is accelerating, the VF 8 arrives with a familiar formula: SUV proportions, plenty of power and a cabin designed for comfort. The electric bit is new; the reasons to want the car are rather more familiar.

[1] https://www.iea.org/reports/global-ev-outlook-2026/trends-in-electric-cars

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vinfast VF 8 electric SUV VF 8 VinFast VF 8

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