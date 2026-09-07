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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Myanmar president tours VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing complex in Hai Phong

September 07, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
His Excellency Min Aung Hlaing inspected VinFast's automobile production lines in Hai Phong during an official state visit to Vietnam on 4 September 2026.

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2026 - Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Chairman of VinFast, personally welcomed His Excellency President Min Aung Hlaing and led the delegation throughout their visit to the VinFast Hai Phong Manufacturing Complex. Quan Anh accompanied the President and the delegation through the Body Shop and General Assembly Shop, introducing VinFast's integrated manufacturing processes, advanced production lines featuring a high level of automation, and its internationally competitive portfolio of electric vehicles.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing was impressed by the scale of the factory and VinFast's diverse lineup of electric cars and electric motorcycles.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing was impressed by the scale of the factory and VinFast's diverse lineup of electric cars and electric motorcycles.

At the General Assembly Shop, where VinFast vehicles are completed, President Min Aung Hlaing expressed his strong impression of the quality and high standards of VinFast's Vietnamese-made electric vehicles. The President also praised the modern infrastructure and advanced facilities of the manufacturing complex, as well as VinFast's remarkable journey in establishing itself as the No. 1 automotive brand in Vietnam and rapidly expanding its presence internationally.

As of September 2026, VinFast has maintained the No. 1 position in Vietnam's automotive market for 24 consecutive months, while expanding its presence to more than 10 countries worldwide, including key markets such as Indonesia, India, the Philippines and North America.

The visit by President Min Aung Hlaing takes place against the backdrop of Vietnam and Myanmar strengthening cooperation across multiple areas, contributing to greater connectivity and exchanges, while opening up new opportunities for cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

The visit also provided an opportunity for VinFast to showcase to Myanmar's leadership the latest achievements of Vietnam's automotive industry, as well as the manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise of a Vietnamese enterprise. It further contributed to strengthening connectivity between Vietnam and Myanmar in the areas of industry, trade and green mobility.

As one of Vietnam's modern automotive manufacturing complexes, the VinFast Hai Phong Manufacturing Complex represents an important milestone in the journey of a Vietnamese automotive brand onto the global stage. Built on its manufacturing foundation in Vietnam, VinFast is expanding its operations across international markets, with a strategic focus on developing a green mobility ecosystem and accelerating the transition toward electric transportation.

The VinFast Hai Phong Manufacturing Complex has previously welcomed numerous senior leaders and heads of state during their official visits to Vietnam. Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, former President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and former Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel are among the international leaders who, while in office, visited the facility, toured VinFast's electric vehicle production lines and learned firsthand about VinFast's electric vehicle offerings.

The visits by heads of state and senior leaders to the VinFast Manufacturing Complex not only reflect international interest in the manufacturing capabilities and technological potential of a Vietnamese enterprise but also create opportunities to strengthen economic connectivity and advance cooperation in industry and green mobility between Vietnam and countries across the region.

With its vision of "For a Green Future," VinFast continues to accelerate investment in manufacturing capabilities, technology and its electric vehicle ecosystem, with the ambition of bringing Vietnamese green mobility products and solutions to an increasing number of customers around the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

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TagTag:
Vinfast Hai Phong VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing Myanmar president

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