Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures

September 14, 2026 | 14:46
(0) user say
A new government decree is set to reshape contractor selection by streamlining procedures, expanding digitalisation, and using procurement data to strengthen transparency and oversight.

Decree No.349/2026/ND-CP was issued on September 9, amending and supplementing provisions of the decrees detailing the Law on Bidding concerning contractor selection.

With a number of new provisions, the decree is expected to provide a boost to bidding management policy by focusing on resolving practical obstacles, simplifying and standardising procedures, enhancing transparency in bidding activities through accelerated digital transformation, and strengthening oversight based on the exploitation of publicly available data on the National E-Procurement System, thereby improving the efficiency of the use of state funds.

Decree 349 comprises four articles covering contractor selection; the ordering or bidding for the provision of public products and services using state budget funds from regular expenditure sources; as well as transitional provisions and provisions on implementation.

New decree aims to modernise contractor selection procedures
Photo: baodauthau.vn

A notable new feature of the decree is the promotion of digitalisation throughout the organisation of contractor selection for packages subject to direct contracting.

Accordingly, for direct contracting under the normal procedure, the procuring entity carries out on the system such activities as publishing the contractor selection plan, sending the request for proposals, providing clarification of the request for proposals, opening proposals, and publicly announcing the contractor selection results.

Contractors may also receive requests for proposals, prepare joint venture agreements, prepare and submit proposals, and carry out other directly related activities on the system.

For direct contracting under the shortened procedure, the procuring entity sends the draft contract to the contractor through the system.

The contractor receives and reviews the draft and carries out the steps for finalising and signing the contract electronically. The procedure for publicly announcing contractor selection results has also been reviewed and adjusted to suit the specific nature of shortened direct contracting.

The digitalisation of these stages will help standardise information exchanges between procuring entities and contractors, reduce activities and paperwork conducted outside the System, shorten processing times, cut costs, and enhance transparency throughout the contractor selection process.

Another key provision of the decree is the strengthening of oversight of bidding activities based on systematised and standardised data.

Bidding-related data sources will be regularly updated for competent authorities, agencies responsible for regular oversight, bidding management units, procuring entities and relevant agencies in monitoring and supervising bidding activities within their respective areas of responsibility.

Strengthening oversight through the system will contribute to the digitalisation of management while also facilitating the centralised exploitation of bidding data, helping detect and flag unusual signs, improve the effectiveness of oversight and accountability, and enhance openness and transparency.

In addition, the decree introduces changes to the quotation collection process, which will be carried out in an e- environment.

E- forms will be designed to suit different groups of goods and services and authenticated using digital signatures. This approach is intended to standardise quotation information, reduce manual operations, simplify procedures and shorten processing times.

At the same time, conducting the process electronically is expected to help curb manipulation and price distortion, while gradually establishing a price database to support management, analysis and the use of information in bidding activities.

In particular, the decree introduces a number of new provisions on petitions and information disclosure.

Accordingly, for petitions related to bidding documents, the function for submitting petitions to the procuring entity through the system is expected to be adjusted to ensure compliance with regulations on petition submission deadlines, with particular attention to the requirement that petitions be submitted before the bid closing time.

For ordering activities, the new decree requires information on the quality of goods to be publicly disclosed. Such disclosure will contribute to greater transparency, provide an additional source of reference data, and support agencies and organisations in selecting and procuring goods in subsequent procurement rounds.

For contractors and businesses, the new regulations are expected to open up opportunities for fair and timely participation in the public procurement market as bidding activities become increasingly digitalised and transparent.

Speaking to VIR, La Anh Tuan, director of the National E-Procurement Centre, said the system has been updated and upgraded with new functions and technical features and is ready for the implementation of the decree's new provisions.

"Functions related to direct contracting, oversight of bidding activities, quotation collection, handling of petitions, and information disclosure have been completed and updated on the system to ensure seamless operation once the new provisions take effect," Tuan said.

The system's interface has also been upgraded to be more user-friendly and easier to operate, with detailed guidance provided for each new version. It has been designed to allow customisation in line with users' contractor selection procedures.

"Procuring entities, contractors, and other stakeholders need to regularly monitor information on the system, study the new regulations, and promptly update themselves on operational guidance," he noted. "Early preparation will help ensure a smooth transition and contribute to maintaining the progress and quality of bidding packages and projects, thereby improving state management efficiency."

New decree sets environmental protection fees for mineral exploitation New decree sets environmental protection fees for mineral exploitation

The Government recently issued Decree 27/2023/ND-CP regulating environmental protection fees for mineral exploitation.
New decree paves the way for supporting industry breakthrough New decree paves the way for supporting industry breakthrough

Vietnam has rolled out new incentives under Decree 205 to empower supporting industries, foster technology adoption, and elevate small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)' competitiveness in domestic and international supply chains.
New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

A new decree simplifies official development assistance (ODA) and concessional loan procedures, strengthens decentralisation, and enhances foreign capital use for sustainable socioeconomic development.
New decree spurs on PPP implementation New decree spurs on PPP implementation

As public-private partnerships (PPP) play an increasingly vital role in national infrastructure development, removing financial bottlenecks has become a priority to unlock resources.

By Ngoc Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Digital transformation oversight Bidding transparency improvement Contractor selection efficiency Eprocurement management system Public spending oversight enhancement
Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Bidding opens for Quang Trach II LNG power plant

Ministry of Finance seeks to reform investor selection bidding regulations

Ministry of Finance seeks to reform investor selection bidding regulations

Construction firms seek changes to bidding mechanism for large-scale projects

Construction firms seek changes to bidding mechanism for large-scale projects

MoF unveils reforms to Law on Bidding in draft

MoF unveils reforms to Law on Bidding in draft

Legal reforms powering Vietnam’s energy transformation

Legal reforms powering Vietnam’s energy transformation

RoK’s corporation wins bidding for Long Thanh Airport project

RoK’s corporation wins bidding for Long Thanh Airport project

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Hung Yen accelerates infrastructure development

Hung Yen accelerates infrastructure development

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cake attracts 20,000 job seekers at Taipei career event

Cake attracts 20,000 job seekers at Taipei career event

Shanghai Electric secures 500 megawatt Malaysian gas turbine contract

Shanghai Electric secures 500 megawatt Malaysian gas turbine contract

Akeso presents positive HARMONi-2 trial survival data at WCLC

Akeso presents positive HARMONi-2 trial survival data at WCLC

Qupital secures 300 million dollars in Series C funding

Qupital secures 300 million dollars in Series C funding

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020