Beacon Fund invests in Vipep to strengthen Vietnam's agricultural value chain

Representatives from Beacon Fund and Vipep at the investment signing ceremony. Photo courtesy of Beacon Fund

The investment is structured as a medium-term loan, a core investment instrument through which Beacon Fund provides capital to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an established commercial track record but that remain underserved by traditional sources of capital. Vipep will use the funding to expand its factory and invest in new lines for raw material processing, thereby lifting production capacity to meet growing demand from both the domestic and export markets.

Founded in 2012, Vipep has developed more than 100 product lines covering Vietnamese spices including pepper, cinnamon, turmeric, star anise and onion, producing over 100 tonnes of organic spices and around 1,000 tonnes of natural spices each year.

Domestically, its products are distributed through retail chains such as AEON and GO!, while the company also serves as an ingredient supplier to food manufacturers including Masan and Cholimex. Internationally, Vipep has expanded its exports to more than 16 countries across Europe, America and Asia.

Vietnam ranks among the world’s largest spice exporters, with key products such as pepper, cinnamon, star anise and chilli. However, the majority of its output is still shipped in primary-processed form and competes largely on price. Global demand, meanwhile, is shifting towards clean, organic products that are processed and standardised to international specifications – a segment that, according to Vipep, carries significantly higher profit margins.

Vipep holds food safety and organic certifications including US Department of Agriculture Organic, EU Organic, Japanese Agricultural Standards and Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards.

Capturing this opportunity requires growth capital flexible enough to support the company’s plans for equipment investment and capacity expansion, while securing a stable supply of raw materials that meet these standards amid climate change and supply chain challenges.

Le Thi Hoai Thuong, deputy general director and board member of Vipep, said, “Vipep brings a deep understanding of Vietnam’s agricultural produce and spice market, while Beacon Fund brings the resources to strengthen our production capacity and expand into new markets. We are not simply an investor and an investee – we are partners building a sustainable value chain together, from farm to table.”

Vipep currently works with nearly 1,400 smallholder farmers, most of them through cooperatives. The company helps farmers strengthen their farming practices and transition to organic production, while purchasing both organic and natural raw materials at prices above market levels, recognising the efforts of farmers to meet quality requirements. This approach enables Vipep to secure a more reliable supply of raw materials while providing farmers with stable market access and income.

The company employs more than 120 full-time staff across Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dak Nong and Gia Lai, 60 per cent of whom are women. Women also hold 33 per cent of board seats and 54 per cent of management positions. On that basis, Vipep meets the 2X Challenge criteria on leadership and employment – the international standard that measures gender diversity within businesses.

Shuyin Tang, co-founder & CEO of Beacon Fund, said, “Vipep brings together many of the qualities we look for in a business: a solid manufacturing base, rigorous international certifications, and a positive impact on the farmers in its supply chain."

"At this stage, Vipep needs growth capital flexible enough to invest in its factory and equipment without giving up ownership. Our medium-term loan is designed to meet exactly that need, and we are delighted to accompany Vipep through this phase of growth,” Tang said.

Beanstalk AgTech launches Monsoon Ventures for Southeast Asian agtech push Beanstalk AgTech has launched Monsoon Ventures, a new venture studio targeting Vietnam and five other Southeast Asian markets to commercialise agtech solutions.

Rize raises $31 million to accelerate sustainable rice farming in Vietnam and Southeast Asia On July 16, Rize, Southeast Asia's leading sustainable rice platform, announced the close of a $31 million Series B funding round, comprising $20 million in equity and $11 million in debt financing.