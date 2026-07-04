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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Samsung Vietnam takes 28MWp rooftop solar system into operation

July 04, 2026 | 09:00
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Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC), an electronics manufacturer based in Ho Chi Minh City, has brought a 28MWp rooftop solar power system into operation, marking a milestone in its sustainability strategy.
Samsung Vietnam takes 28MWp rooftop solar system into operation
Samsung Vietnam takes 28MWp rooftop solar system into operation. Source: Samsung

The system, which was inaugurated on July 3, was installed across SEHC’s factory roofs in the Saigon Hi-tech Park, using approximately 45,000 solar panels and advanced equipment meeting international standards.

It is the first rooftop solar project in Vietnam to operate under the country’s Direct Power Purchase Agreement with a dedicated transmission line.

The system is expected to generate more than 40,000 MWh of clean electricity per year, equalling a reduction of over 26,000 metric tonnes of CO2.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, SEHC CEO Hwang Keun Ha said, “The project reflects Samsung’s long-term commitment to renewable energy and green production. Sustainable development is no longer optional but essential for global manufacturers.”

The project was completed with support from government agencies, local authorities, the electricity sector, and strategic partners including TotalEnergies ENEOS and IPC E&C. The collaboration ensured timely completion while meeting quality, safety, and efficiency standards.

According to SEHC, the rooftop solar system will serve as a foundation for expanding future green initiatives, aligning with Samsung’s global sustainability strategy and Vietnam’s energy transition goals.

In addition to the new rooftop solar power system at SEHC, Samsung's other manufacturing subsidiaries in Vietnam have also expanded their use of renewable energy.

Samsung Electronics Vietnam in the northern province of Bac Ninh began operating a rooftop solar system in July 2025.

In addition, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen (SEVT) and TTC Duc Hue 2 Solar Power Plant became the first entities to operate under Vietnam's direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) through the national grid from June 1.

SEVT and TTC Duc Hue 2 completed all technical and legal procedures required to participate in the DPPA, according to the National System and Market Operator. Under the arrangement, SEVT acts as the electricity buyer, while TTC Duc Hue 2 supplies renewable power.

The deal marks the first practical implementation of Vietnam's DPPA mechanism since the governmental Decree 57/2025, which governs direct power transactions between renewable energy generators and large electricity consumers, took effect in March last year.

The framework allows electricity buyers and sellers to trade power through the national grid under bilateral agreements rather than purchasing solely through state utility Vietnam Electricity.

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SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing

On March 17, Vietnam-based rooftop solar startup SmartSolar closes a debt financing round, bringing total funding to $3.15 million in combined equity and debt as it scales financing for small and medium-sized businesses struggling with rising electricity costs.
Solar power could save Vietnam $600 million in fossil fuel imports Solar power could save Vietnam $600 million in fossil fuel imports

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Low surplus electricity prices, inconsistent policy incentives, and cumbersome administrative procedures are continuing to hold back Vietnam’s rooftop solar market, despite strong growth prospects.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Samsung Vietnam rooftop solar power renewable energy FDI

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