Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

September 10, 2025 | 18:21
Vietnam’s top 100 brands have lost $6.1 billion in value this year, reflecting wider economic headwinds, though autos, real estate, logistics, airlines, and tech continue to post strong growth.
Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

The combined brand value of Vietnam’s 100 most valuable brands in 2025 stands at $38.4 billion, down 14 per cent from last year, according to Brand Finance’s Vietnam 100 2025 report. The contraction aligns with a slower growth outlook, with GDP forecast to expand by 7 per cent in 2025.

Despite the overall decline, several industries posted robust gains. Automobiles rose 49 per cent, real estate 27 per cent, logistics 25 per cent, airlines 15 per cent, and technology 10 per cent, underscoring pockets of resilience within the economy.

The report offers a detailed analysis of sectors such as banking, real estate, and technology, showcasing top brands and their notable achievements. The sector analysis highlights impressive digital adoption, especially in banking where 87 per cent of brands, including Vietcombank and MB, are embracing digital transformation. The real estate sector grew by 27 per cent, driven by brands like Vinhomes, while the technology sector grew by 10 per cent, illustrating industry resilience amid broader economic challenges.

Viettel Group, holding the fort as Vietnam's most valuable brand, continues to strengthen its market position through ongoing 5G network expansions, which is set to cover 99 per cent of the national population by 2030, and a strategic partnership with Visa to boost digital payments. Alongside Viettel Group, Vinamilk (down 2 per cent to $2.6 billion) and Vietcombank (up 16 per cent to $2.4 billion) are ranked second and third most valuable Vietnamese brands of the year, respectively.

MB stands out as the fastest-growing brand this year, with an 87 per cent increase in brand value, reaching $1.6 billion. The bank’s digital-first strategy and expansion into banking for corporate and small- and medium-sized enterprises have driven this impressive growth.

Vinpearl (brand value $204 million) claims the top spot as Vietnam’s strongest brand, boasting a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 97.5/100 and an AAA+ brand strength rating. The brand’s robust strength and value are a clear reflection of its deep consumer trust, reputation, and dominant market presence.

Following Vinpearl, Vietcombank and Bao Viet ($603 million) are ranked second and third for brand strength, with BSI scores of 95.3/100 and 92.8/100, respectively.

"Vietnamese brands are proving resilient despite a decline in overall brand value," said Alex Haigh, managing director, Asia-Pacific at Brand Finance. "Viettel’s 5G expansion, MB’s digital-first growth, and Vinpearl’s record strength illustrate this adaptability, while Techcombank’s rise as the third most valuable banking brand reflects strong market trust and demand for premium financial services."

Vietnam has made significant strides in sustainability with new measures such as the 2024 ESG Implementation and Disclosure Handbook and mandatory annual greenhouse gas reporting for more than 2,000 high-emission facilities. These efforts support the country’s target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

In the Brand Finance Vietnam 100 2025 rankings, Viettel Group leads on Sustainability Perceptions Value at $400 million, reflecting its investments in green technologies and community development. VietinBank posted the highest positive gap value at $9 million, signalling room to further strengthen its sustainability reputation.

Other notable brands in the ranking include BIDV (down 1 per cent to $1.6 billion), Techcombank (up 12 per cent to $1.6 billion), FPT (up 18 per cent to $1.2 billion), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (up 14 per cent to $567 million), Vietjet Air (up 11 per cent to $417 million), and Vietnam Airlines (up 21 per cent to $376 million).

By Thanh Van

brand value gdp growth digital transformation technology sector Brand strength

