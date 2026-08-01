Vinamilk receives second Labor Hero title at 50th anniversary

HANOI, Vietnam, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk was honored with the Labor Hero title for the second time during its 50th anniversary celebration on July 23, 2026, in Hanoi. Mai Kieu Lien, former Member of the Party Central Committee, Labor Hero, and Vinamilk's CEO, was also awarded the Third-Class Independence Order by Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

Vinamilk's 50th Anniversary was Marked with the Second Labor Hero Title

The ceremony received congratulatory floral tributes from senior figures including General Secretary and President To Lam, former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and was attended by leadership figures from across Vietnam.

The special program titled "50 Years - Serving Vietnamese Aspiration" artistically retraced Vinamilk's five-decade journey of building and advancing Vietnam's dairy industry. From restoring the country's first dairy factories after the war, pioneering domestic dairy farming, to bringing Vietnamese dairy products to global markets, Vinamilk today stands as a brand valued at USD 2.6 billion.

In recognition of Vinamilk's innovation, productive excellence, and contributions to national development, on July 20, 2026, General Secretary and President To Lam signed an order to award the company its second Labor Hero title.

Vinamilk Donates 600,000 Cartons of Milk to Children Nationwide

As part of the anniversary celebration, Vinamilk announced two charitable initiatives:

100,000 cartons of milk to the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights, building upon its mission to bring quality nutrition to children.

500,000 cartons of milk to the Vietnam Children's Fund for distribution to 11,000 children nationwide through the "Rise High Vietnam Milk Fund." This continues Vinamilk's support of a program that has delivered over 43 million cartons of milk to over 550,000 Vietnamese children.

In recognition of Vinamilk's sustained contributions to child health and nutrition in partnership with the Party, the State, and health sector, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presented a Certificate of Merit to the company.

50 Years in Service of Vietnam's Aspirations

As the only Vietnamese dairy company listed in Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 and among the world's top 36 dairy companies by revenue, Vinamilk has a proud history of service and achievement:

1976: Founded amid post-war rebuilding; child malnutrition at 50–60%. Mission: ensure children's nutrition, support family health and build a self-reliant dairy industry.

1989: Produced Vietnam's first domestic powdered milk.

Early 1990s: Launched the "White Revolution," laying foundation for fresh milk self-sufficiency.

1997: First export of Vietnamese dairy products. Vinamilk products now reach 65 countries and territories, with cumulative export value approaching USD 3.9 billion.

2023: Major transformation: brand renewal, digitalization and business restructuring.

By End of 2025: 300+ SKUs across 15 categories, aligned with premiumization, sustainable nutrition and personalized experiences.

"Vinamilk was born from the land of Vietnam, nurtured by the people of Vietnam, and is a source of national pride. We are deeply grateful and will always strive to be worthy of that," Mai Kieu Lien, Vinamilk's CEO affirmed.

Alongside product expansion, Vinamilk has advanced innovation and elevated Vietnamese dairy standards through technologies such as dual air seal, ultrafiltration, wholesome soy technology and Vietnam's first 6HMO formula. Brand Finance ranks Vinamilk among the world's 10 most valuable dairy brands and names it the world's most potential dairy brand, with the highest AAA+ brand strength rating.