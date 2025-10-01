Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

The new locations, eTown6 and UOA Tower in Ho Chi Minh City and ICT1 in Danang, support the rapidly growing Marvell engineering workforce and strengthen the company's commitment to innovation in AI data centre integrated circuit (IC) design.

The new facilities in Ho Chi Minh City feature a state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) lab equipped with advanced validation tools for testing semiconductor chips.

“The new lab reflects our deep and enduring commitment to technical excellence and our strategic confidence in Vietnam's role as a rising hub for semiconductor innovation,” said Sandeep Bharathi, president of the Data Centre Group at Marvell . “We are very excited to build an extremely capable engineering team in Vietnam. They will be driving breakthroughs across some of our most complex and high-performance products that are shaping the future of AI data infrastructure.”

Marvell Vietnam was established in 2013 with five engineers at the Tan Thuan EPZ facility in Ho Chi Minh City. Initially focused on design verification, the team gradually expanded its scope to cover the full spectrum of IC design, including architecture, digital design, analogue mixed-signal design, analogue layout, emulation, design-for-test, synthesis, static timing analysis, physical design, software and firmware development, CAD tools, and hardware design and validation.

In 2023, Marvell announced plans to expand its Vietnam workforce by 50 per cent over three years. Today, with more than 500 engineers, Vietnam has become the third-largest Marvell R&D centre after the US and India.

Vietnam is a strategic region for the company's growth strategy, including a focus on fostering greater diversity and increasing the number of female engineers. To support these goals, Marvell continues to collaborate with Vietnamese universities and the government through a combination of scholarships, internships, curriculum co-development and technical seminars to cultivate the next generation of semiconductor talent. The company awards 30 scholarships to outstanding students each year and has hired an average of around 50 interns per year, offering hands-on experience in IC design and exposure to real-world innovation.

“Vietnam has established itself as a strategic pillar in the Marvell global R&D network,” said Quang Dam Le, general manager of Marvell Vietnam. “Our engineers are driving some of the industry's most advanced technologies, and the rapid growth of our team reflects the strength of the local talent. These new offices mark an exciting new chapter for Marvell and for Vietnam's emergence as a centre of excellence in semiconductor design.”

Engineers at Marvell Vietnam are at the forefront of some of the industry's most advanced and demanding semiconductor initiatives, harnessing their extensive expertise in IC design and the latest semiconductor process technologies. Their contributions include the development of the Marvell® Alaska® A 800G PAM4 DSP Active Electrical Cable (AEC), Alaska P PCIe Gen6 Retimer, and Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 DSP.

