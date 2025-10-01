SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 to spotlight nation’s semiconductor drive

Following the success of SEMIExpo Vietnam 2024, the National Innovation Centre under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with SEMI, will organise the Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2025 (SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025) at VinPalace Co Loa in Hanoi on November 7–8.

Press conference on SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025, held October 1 during Vietnam National Innovation Day at Hoa Lac High-Tech Park

This year’s event is poised to serve as a central platform for innovation, investment connectivity, and shaping the future of Vietnam’s semiconductor industry. Returning for its second year, the event will showcase the country’s rapidly expanding role in the global semiconductor supply chain and its ambition to become a major industry player by 2050.

The official opening ceremony of SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 will be graced by senior leaders from the government of Vietnam, including representatives from key ministries, and provincial authorities, at this year's event. Their presence marks a significant milestone in fostering collaboration between public institutions and the semiconductor and electronics industry.

With more than 5,000 international and local attendees, including global and regional industry leaders, leading technology corporations, enterprises, international organisations, research institutes, universities, and experts are expected to gather across the two days to explore opportunities for collaboration across the semiconductor value chain.

This large and diverse presence demonstrates the shared determination of the entire innovation ecosystem, opening opportunities for public-private, cross-sector, and international cooperation to promote the rapid and sustainable development of the semiconductor industry.

Building on last year’s successful debut, SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 highlights the nation’s strong momentum, with semiconductor revenues projected to grow 11.6 per cent annually through 2027. Vietnam is quickly moving beyond its assembly and test base into IC design, assembly, testing, advanced packaging, and most recently, its first approved semiconductor fab. Coupled with ongoing international investment, production, research and development (R&D) centre expansion projects, and cooperation commitments, these milestones reinforce Vietnam’s ascent as one of Asia’s most promising players in the global semiconductor landscape.

At the press conference for the event on October 1, on the sideline of Vietnam National Innovation Day 2025 in Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, Vo Xuan Hoai, NIC deputy director commented that Vietnam is proud to welcome SEMIEXPO Vietnam back for its second year, as it reflects our nation’s commitment to building a world-class semiconductor ecosystem.

"With strong policies, international collaborations, and new investments in R&D and workforce development, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth. SEMIEXPO Vietnam is more than a showcase, it is a catalyst for Vietnam’s deeper integration into the global semiconductor value chain," he said.

The government has voiced strong support, urging closer coordination between state, academia, and industry to achieve self-reliance in chip design, manufacturing, and testing by 2027.

With nearly 170 high-tech foreign-backed ventures, strategic collaborations with partners such as Japan and Taiwan, and new initiatives including approximately 20 national and grassroots-level semiconductor laboratories and a $69 million advanced packaging lab in Danang, Vietnam is laying the foundation for an innovation-driven and competitive and internationally integrated ecosystem.

SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 will serve as a critical platform to convene policymakers, industry leaders, academia, and global partners to align on Vietnam’s roadmap. The two-day event will spotlight the nation’s semiconductor potential while creating opportunities for businesses, innovators, and talent. Attendees can expect:

Exhibition and NextGen Hub / Innovation and career: global showcase spanning IC design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, and equipment; special spotlight on startups, innovators, and universities driving new solutions in AI, automation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing; career-focused platform where companies and universities come together to inspire and engage with tomorrow’s talent.

High-level conferences: Ministerial dialogue (by invitation); keynotes from government and industry leaders; forums such as unlocking opportunities for Vietnam’s local supply chain in semiconductor equipment manufacturing (hosted by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam) and AI in Vietnam’s high-tech manufacturing ecosystem.

Market and technology insights: SEMI’s global market outlook on worldwide semiconductor trends; Vietnam’s national roadmap presented by the Ministry of Science and Technology; policies and tax support from the Ministry of Finance and NIC; SEMI’s sustainable energy roadmap for powering the semiconductor ecosystem.

Market-connect session: exclusive pre-scheduled meetings connecting qualified suppliers with global buyers, and explore collaborative solutions to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Workforce development programmes: TalentCONNECT - career talks and panels to inspire students and young professionals; TECH zoomers bootcamp - A two-day experiential course for STEM undergraduates; flash mentoring session: students engage directly with industry leaders.

Networking opportunities: welcome reception for international delegates; industry networking night, co-sponsored by the Embassy of the Netherlands and Siemens EDA; Golf@SEMIEXPO Vietnam - a relaxed setting for business discussions and relationship-building.

Linda Tan, president of SEMI Southeast Asia, said, "SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 is honoured to welcome distinguished leaders from the government of Vietnam, whose participation underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing high-tech industries and building a resilient, future-ready economy."

Arriving at a defining moment in Vietnam’s semiconductor journey, SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025, organised in partnership with the NIC and key government agencies, will not only power the country’s semiconductor ambitions but also strengthen local supply chains through deeper integration with global markets. In collaboration with the Embassy of the Netherlands in Hanoi, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, four major buyers will join the Suppliers Sourcing Programme - the largest sourcing initiative ever staged at a semiconductor expo in Vietnam.

The programme highlights the shared dedication to developing Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem with robust international support. Simultaneously, the NextGen Hub, created in collaboration with leading universities, will showcase cutting-edge innovations and inspire collaboration between academia and industry.

"Featuring a diverse line-up of global exhibitors connecting with domestic suppliers, SEMIEXPO Vietnam 2025 will accelerate innovation, cultivate talent, and cement Vietnam’s role as an indispensable partner in the global semiconductor value chain," said Tan.

