Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan's Panjit acquires 95 per cent equity in Torex Vietnam Semiconductor

November 20, 2025 | 14:21
(0) user say
Taiwan-based semiconductor components manufacturer Panjit International Inc. has acquired a 95 per cent equity stake in Torex Vietnam Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Torex Semiconductor Ltd.
Taiwan's Panjit acquires 95 per cent equity in Torex Vietnam Semiconductor

This investment follows the signing of an MoU between Panjit and Torex Semiconductor Ltd. in February this year. The move underscores Panjit's commitment to their strategic partnership and demonstrates its dedication to strengthening its global semiconductor manufacturing footprint and advancing its IC business.

Amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing restructuring of the global supply chain, Panjit continues to pursue international expansion with a steady and strategic approach. By diversifying its manufacturing footprint, the Taiwanese company aims to provide customers with more flexible and resilient production options.

The investment in Torex Vietnam strengthens Panjit's manufacturing base in Southeast Asia, enhances production agility and supply chain resilience, and further elevates its global competitiveness.

Established in 2008, Torex Vietnam is located in Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park II (VSIP II) in Binh Duong. The site offers convenient transportation, strong infrastructure, and ample expansion potential. The facility primarily engages in semiconductor packaging and testing, including IC packaging and testing operations.

It has adopted the proprietary USP (Ultra Small Package) technology, a process known for achieving the world's smallest package sizes. Moving forward, production capacity will be optimised according to Panjit's strategic roadmap, including the introduction of automotive-grade power discrete device production at the site, to maximise resource integration and technical synergy.

Panjit has long been dedicated to the discrete semiconductor field, providing global customers with reliable manufacturing and quality assurance. With the rapid growth of its IC product line, the company has accelerated its vertical integration across design, packaging, and testing.

By joining forces with its subsidiary MetaWells and Torex Vietnam, Panjit will integrate the three parties' technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and market resources to create strong synergies, enhancing product competitiveness and supply chain resilience, and delivering more comprehensive solutions to customers.

This investment also aligns closely with Panjit's product strategy for AI, automotive, power supply, and green energy applications. By strengthening its assembly and testing capabilities, the company will significantly enhance its supply capacity for these key application markets.

Looking ahead, Panjit will continue to maintain its philosophy of “Local Manufacturing, Global Service”, further deepening its global presence, optimising its product portfolio, and driving sustainable development with a long-term vision. The investment in Torex Vietnam marks not only a significant milestone in Panjit's globalisation journey but also injects new momentum into the growth of its IC business, propelling the company towards a higher-value stage of development.

Taiwan's Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing Taiwan's Delta Electronics looks to advance Vietnamese manufacturing

Delta Electronics, a Taiwanese company in power management and smart green solutions, on November 4 announced that the company is looking to tap into Vietnam's fast-growing manufacturing industry.
PVChem and Messer SE & Co. KGaA to build $37 million industrial gas plant PVChem and Messer SE & Co. KGaA to build $37 million industrial gas plant

PetroVietnam Chemical and Services Corporation (PVChem), a member of Petrovietnam, and Germany's Messer SE & Co. KGaA has signed a joint venture agreement to establish Cai Mep Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.
Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Betagen has signed a long-term land lease agreement for 35,932 square meters at Tin Nghia's An Phuoc Industrial Park.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Panjit Torex Taiwanese Firms semiconductor M&A

Related Contents

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

Vietnam bets on AI and semiconductors to drive tech transformation

Vietnam’s semiconductor ascent amid trillion-dollar global industry boom

Vietnam’s semiconductor ascent amid trillion-dollar global industry boom

Vietnam’s semiconductor industry drive gains global momentum

Vietnam’s semiconductor industry drive gains global momentum

Vietnam’s semiconductor leap: turning vision into global leadership

Vietnam’s semiconductor leap: turning vision into global leadership

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020