Taiwan's Panjit acquires 95 per cent equity in Torex Vietnam Semiconductor

This investment follows the signing of an MoU between Panjit and Torex Semiconductor Ltd. in February this year. The move underscores Panjit's commitment to their strategic partnership and demonstrates its dedication to strengthening its global semiconductor manufacturing footprint and advancing its IC business.

Amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing restructuring of the global supply chain, Panjit continues to pursue international expansion with a steady and strategic approach. By diversifying its manufacturing footprint, the Taiwanese company aims to provide customers with more flexible and resilient production options.

The investment in Torex Vietnam strengthens Panjit's manufacturing base in Southeast Asia, enhances production agility and supply chain resilience, and further elevates its global competitiveness.

Established in 2008, Torex Vietnam is located in Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park II (VSIP II) in Binh Duong. The site offers convenient transportation, strong infrastructure, and ample expansion potential. The facility primarily engages in semiconductor packaging and testing, including IC packaging and testing operations.

It has adopted the proprietary USP (Ultra Small Package) technology, a process known for achieving the world's smallest package sizes. Moving forward, production capacity will be optimised according to Panjit's strategic roadmap, including the introduction of automotive-grade power discrete device production at the site, to maximise resource integration and technical synergy.

Panjit has long been dedicated to the discrete semiconductor field, providing global customers with reliable manufacturing and quality assurance. With the rapid growth of its IC product line, the company has accelerated its vertical integration across design, packaging, and testing.

By joining forces with its subsidiary MetaWells and Torex Vietnam, Panjit will integrate the three parties' technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and market resources to create strong synergies, enhancing product competitiveness and supply chain resilience, and delivering more comprehensive solutions to customers.

This investment also aligns closely with Panjit's product strategy for AI, automotive, power supply, and green energy applications. By strengthening its assembly and testing capabilities, the company will significantly enhance its supply capacity for these key application markets.

Looking ahead, Panjit will continue to maintain its philosophy of “Local Manufacturing, Global Service”, further deepening its global presence, optimising its product portfolio, and driving sustainable development with a long-term vision. The investment in Torex Vietnam marks not only a significant milestone in Panjit's globalisation journey but also injects new momentum into the growth of its IC business, propelling the company towards a higher-value stage of development.

