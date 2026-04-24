Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal

On April 24, the group signed an MoU with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), pooling technical expertise, curriculum resources, and training infrastructure to equip Vietnam with the necessary human capital.

Sung Kim, president and head of Strategic Planning Division at Hyundai Motor Group, said, "Vietnam’s automotive market is growing fast, and the demand for skilled professionals is growing with it. By combining Hyundai Motor Group’s expertise in workforce development with KOICA’s capabilities in development cooperation, we aim to give Vietnamese students real educational opportunities and build a virtuous cycle from classroom to career in the automotive industry."

Won Sam Chang, president of KOICA, said, "This MoU marks an important step in building a trilateral partnership between industry, government and academia. We are committed to strengthening Vietnam's workforce capabilities and helping its automotive sector grow in line with the country's long-term development goals."

Le Quan, Deputy Minister of Education and Training, noted, "Vietnam faces a growing need for skilled automotive professionals, and this partnership offers a meaningful path forward. The MoET is fully committed to supporting this initiative and will look to build on it with additional policies that advance specialised talent development across the sector."

This workforce initiative is the latest expression of Hyundai Motor Group's long-term investment in Vietnam – a market experiencing rapid growth driven by its young, dynamic workforce and advancing industrial capabilities.

As a top automotive manufacturer in Vietnam operating the joint venture Hyundai Thanh Cong Vietnam Auto Manufacturing Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group considers Vietnam a cornerstone of its ASEAN strategy and has maintained strong local production and sales operations in the country.

Beyond the automotive sector, the group has built an extensive social contribution portfolio in Vietnam, spanning education and environmental restoration. Launched in Vietnam in 2020, the Hyundai Jump School Vietnam pairs university student mentors with disadvantaged youth to provide scholarships and career mentoring. To date, 530 mentors trained and 2,886 young people supported.

Meanwhile, Chung Mong-Koo Foundation Global Scholarship supports talented students from Vietnam and seven other ASEAN nations with fully funded study in South Korea – $16,800 per recipient annually, plus corporate networking opportunities. To date, approximately 100 Vietnamese students have benefited from this scholarship programme.

In addition, IONIQ Forest is a mangrove reforestation project in the Ca Mau region of the Mekong Delta, delivered in partnership with local communities. 80,000 trees planted in 2025, supporting biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer officially launched in Vietnam Hyundai Motor Group has just held the launching ceremony of Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer in Vietnam, marking the first time the programme is launched outside Korea, and Vietnam has been selected as the first destination.

Hyundai Thanh Cong 2 automobile plant breaks ground in Ninh Binh Thanh Cong Group and Hyundai Motor co-held a ground-breaking ceremony for an automobile manufacturing facility which has designed capacity of 100,000 units per year, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on September 20.