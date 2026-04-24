Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal

April 24, 2026 | 12:21
(0) user say
Hyundai Motor Group has signed a trilateral agreement to develop a skilled technical workforce for Vietnam's automotive sector.
Vietnam's auto sector to benefit from Hyundai, KOICA training deal

On April 24, the group signed an MoU with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), pooling technical expertise, curriculum resources, and training infrastructure to equip Vietnam with the necessary human capital.

Sung Kim, president and head of Strategic Planning Division at Hyundai Motor Group, said, "Vietnam’s automotive market is growing fast, and the demand for skilled professionals is growing with it. By combining Hyundai Motor Group’s expertise in workforce development with KOICA’s capabilities in development cooperation, we aim to give Vietnamese students real educational opportunities and build a virtuous cycle from classroom to career in the automotive industry."

Won Sam Chang, president of KOICA, said, "This MoU marks an important step in building a trilateral partnership between industry, government and academia. We are committed to strengthening Vietnam's workforce capabilities and helping its automotive sector grow in line with the country's long-term development goals."

Le Quan, Deputy Minister of Education and Training, noted, "Vietnam faces a growing need for skilled automotive professionals, and this partnership offers a meaningful path forward. The MoET is fully committed to supporting this initiative and will look to build on it with additional policies that advance specialised talent development across the sector."

This workforce initiative is the latest expression of Hyundai Motor Group's long-term investment in Vietnam – a market experiencing rapid growth driven by its young, dynamic workforce and advancing industrial capabilities.

As a top automotive manufacturer in Vietnam operating the joint venture Hyundai Thanh Cong Vietnam Auto Manufacturing Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group considers Vietnam a cornerstone of its ASEAN strategy and has maintained strong local production and sales operations in the country.

Beyond the automotive sector, the group has built an extensive social contribution portfolio in Vietnam, spanning education and environmental restoration. Launched in Vietnam in 2020, the Hyundai Jump School Vietnam pairs university student mentors with disadvantaged youth to provide scholarships and career mentoring. To date, 530 mentors trained and 2,886 young people supported.

Meanwhile, Chung Mong-Koo Foundation Global Scholarship supports talented students from Vietnam and seven other ASEAN nations with fully funded study in South Korea – $16,800 per recipient annually, plus corporate networking opportunities. To date, approximately 100 Vietnamese students have benefited from this scholarship programme.

In addition, IONIQ Forest is a mangrove reforestation project in the Ca Mau region of the Mekong Delta, delivered in partnership with local communities. 80,000 trees planted in 2025, supporting biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer officially launched in Vietnam Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer officially launched in Vietnam

Hyundai Motor Group has just held the launching ceremony of Hyundai Jump School Education Volunteer in Vietnam, marking the first time the programme is launched outside Korea, and Vietnam has been selected as the first destination.
Hyundai Thanh Cong 2 automobile plant breaks ground in Ninh Binh Hyundai Thanh Cong 2 automobile plant breaks ground in Ninh Binh

Thanh Cong Group and Hyundai Motor co-held a ground-breaking ceremony for an automobile manufacturing facility which has designed capacity of 100,000 units per year, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on September 20.
Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

BIDV has launched a cross-border QR payment service between Vietnam and South Korea, enabling QR codes in Vietnam to serve as hubs for international transactions.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Huyndai Motor KOICA MoET workforce automobile automotive

Related Contents

VinFast deliveres over 58,000 EVs globally in Q1

VinFast deliveres over 58,000 EVs globally in Q1

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Caution and stability drive Vietnam’s workforce trends

Caution and stability drive Vietnam’s workforce trends

Kim Long Motor exports first buses to Thailand in regional push

Kim Long Motor exports first buses to Thailand in regional push

YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

VinFast invests nearly $500 million in its EV plant in Ha Tinh

VinFast invests nearly $500 million in its EV plant in Ha Tinh

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Hyundai Rotem to supply driverless trains for Ho Chi Minh City metro

Hyundai Rotem to supply driverless trains for Ho Chi Minh City metro

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and South Korea to deepen ties on industry, investment, technology

Vietnam and South Korea to deepen ties on industry, investment, technology

SSI chairman shifts stance on digital assets, eyes market entry

SSI chairman shifts stance on digital assets, eyes market entry

Workshop guides construction firms on carbon rules

Workshop guides construction firms on carbon rules

Hyundai Rotem to supply driverless trains for Ho Chi Minh City metro

Hyundai Rotem to supply driverless trains for Ho Chi Minh City metro

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020